4 Creative Ways to Increase Sales for Your B2B Business in 2022

Anyone who is working in the B2B industry knows how hard it has been to make a sale over the past few years. Due to a high volume of B2B Business customers can choose from both online and in-person, it has become very challenging for those working in a B2B company to find leads and make a sale.

In fact, most leads in this industry take up to several months to convert to customers, while a lot of them never even convert. If you want to learn how to increase sales enough to not just survive, but thrive, keep reading.

Social selling

Social media provides businesses with ample opportunities to connect to their leads and customers, increase sales, and build brand awareness. But when it comes to deducing which social media platform is best for marketing and social selling, it’s different for every business.

While B2C businesses cater directly to customers, companies that work with other businesses should take a different approach to social selling. For B2B businesses, it’s best to opt for a social media platform where you know you will find other professionals, and that is LinkedIn.

This business-oriented social media platform allows you to connect with your leads and learn invaluable information before you connect with them. LinkedIn gives you information about what position a person holds within a company, what their pain points are, and what exactly they need.

If you know how to use LinkedIn right, you can determine whether or not a prospect is a qualified lead before you even connect with them just by looking at their profile. And when you decide it’s time to connect, you can use a LinkedIn automation tool.

When you automate your LinkedIn activities with this tool, lead generation will be easier than ever. You’ll be able to grow your network with second and third-level contacts, build smart message chains, and manage contacts, just to mention a few features.

Keep in mind that 75% of B2B buyers are influenced by social media when making purchasing decisions, so being on LinkedIn can be of great help for your business.

Don’t forget corporate gifts

Even though you’re working with other businesses, don’t forget that behind every business decision is a human being. Every now and then, people love to be shown that they are appreciated with small tokens of appreciation.

That’s where corporate gifting comes in. Gifts aren’t just for friends and family, you can also send them to your clients.

When you’re trying to impress a client and create a long-lasting business relationship with them, you can do much more than just offer amazing services or products. To make your company stand out from the competition and show your customers you appreciate them, send them a corporate gift.

You can also send gifts to prospects who are on the verge of converting but need that one little push before making a purchase. A meaningful and thoughtful gift will make you stand out from the competition and get that reluctant client to finally sign the contract.

Corporate gifts can be anything ranging from personalized stationery to a box of snacks and this will depend on what would fit best with your niche and your clients’ needs. If you need any help in coming up with ideas for your corporate gifts, Hoppier has some great suggestions.

Don’t forget to do your research in B2B Business

Skipping over the research process is one of the biggest mistakes you can make because it’s vital for your success. After all, if you reach out to every company you think might be interested in your products without looking into it, you will waste a lot of time and resources nurturing unqualified leads.

Businesses that work with B2B companies love to see that you took the time to research what they’re interested in and that you know all the different challenges they face. When you do enough research, both you and the business you’re reaching out to will know you’re a good fit.

Invest in email marketing in B2B Business

Some businesses are quick to dismiss email marketing because they think it’s an outdated marketing strategy. But that’s far from the truth. Email brings in great ROI and it’s still one of the most efficient ways to reach out to your prospects and keep existing clients engaged and interested.

There are many ways to approach email marketing, but one thing that has to be in your strategy is email newsletters. As much as 81% of B2B marketers say their most used form of content marketing is email newsletters. They’re a great way to keep your clients and leads informed about the latest updates in your company and all the new features you’re presenting.

Final thoughts

Increasing sales is an important goal for all businesses, especially B2B companies since it takes more time and effort to find a prospect, nurture the relationship, and convert them. But when you know all the strategies you need to take, you’ll soon see an increase in sales.