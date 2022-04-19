Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Abs On Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is one of the biggest stars in the entertainment world. She hails from India and has appeared in a number of Indian and International hits. The actress is currently married to Nick Jonas, who is an American-born actor. Chopra is known for her love of fitness. She has always indulged herself in rigorous workouts and has maintained a well-shaped body.

The recent pictures of the star show the fans a glimpse of her well-toned body. Priyanka and Nick were busy celebrating Easter. This was the very first Easter celebration for Priyanka after she became a mom. The new mom looked happy as ever as she sported a stylish look for the occasion.

Chopra shared pictures of their celebration on her Instagram handle recently. The pictures show Priyanka in a stylish yellow crop top. She also wore a matching skirt that elevated the style quotient of the actress.

The crop top exposed a large part of her belly. Her flat and well-worked-out abs were on display as her fans admired her body and hard work. Fans wondered about how Priyanka Chopra was able to maintain such a beautiful body even at the age of thirty-nine. Priyanka shared her fitness tips with her fans.

Priyanka Chopra Looks Stunning In Yellow Crop Top

Priyanka Chopra Looks Stunning In Yellow Crop Top

The images from Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post made the star look beautiful as ever. She wished everyone a very happy Easter.

However, fans were more interested in knowing what kept her going at this age. Priyanka stated that one need not spend hours at the gym.

Priyanka Chopra said that she does not overdo her workout sessions at the gym. She admitted to having junk foods occasionally.

Chopra said that she loved to have bites of Pizza and Buffalo wings here and there. However, the star hit the gym regularly and ensured that she stayed fit.