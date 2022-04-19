Kendall Jenner Poses Topless Beside A Pool For Instagram

Kendall Jenner, the supermodel showed her fans show she utilizes her free time by posting some pictures on Instagram this Friday. She posted several pictures that gave a peek of her pool day. The followers went crazy seeing one picture that she posted where she was topless and wore just a blue bottom beside the pool. Kendall Jenner was holding an 818 tequila with her left hand and the other one was used to hide her breasts.

Kendall Jenner Is Promoting 818 Tequila Brand With Topless Pictures

Kendall, who is currently 26 years old wrote that she is drinking tequila 818 while enjoying the pool. That topless photo got huge attention and her elder sister Khloe commented that she could see her. One of her family friends, Natalie Halcro also complimented her for the sexy picture.

The post on Instagram got approximately 6.9 million likes. The pictures also portrayed the mini tequila bottles and pool floats of brand 818. She is probably staying in Palm Springs in California as evidence of her vising her sister Kylie Jenner and riding a car with her was posted on her account. Later on, she was seen inside a party that was probably sponsored by a particular brand of tequila.

The last week was full of celebration for the Jenner-Kardashian family as their new show was premiered this Thursday on Hulu. These series have provided a lot of inside information about the lives of the celebrities Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and others like Kendall Jenner. In the series, Kim opened up about Pete Davidson and was relieved that both of them met at the Met Gala.

Moreover, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she approached Travis Barker at the premiere after which he invited her for a movie and then their relationship started. She even shared that she initiated the first move as he was very shy and was taking forever.