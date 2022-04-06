4th stimulus check 2022 – One-time $850 payment to be sent out by direct deposit in new plan – see if you’d be eligible

A HUGE new stimulus check could be hitting bank accounts in just a few months time.
A payment worth $850 could be sent out to residents in Maine under a new proposal by the state’s governor.
If approved, the ‘stimulus checks’ could go out as soon as June.
Gov. Janet Mills’ proposal is to give back part of the state’s budget surplus to taxpayers in the form of $850 direct payments, according to WGME.
There is now a push to get payments out even faster by sending the money electronically rather than by paper checks if approved.
The proposal does have bi-partisan support, even though some members of the legislature want to speed things up further by using direct deposit.
-
Homeowner mortgage ‘stimulus checks’
Millions of homeowners across America are receiving help with their mortgages payments – with up to $80,000 available for each one.
A federal program is providing billions of dollars to states to help their residents catch up with their late payments.
-
Cherokee Nation sending checks
The second-largest Native American tribe previously approved a special stimulus for its citizens, as the likelihood of a fourth stimulus check for all Americans dwindles.
The Cherokee Nation announced over the summer that its citizens will receive two $1,000 stimulus checks over a two-year period.
This funding comes mainly from Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which gave states the freedom to spend their sums as they wish.
-
How much will your tax refund be, continued
The IRS sent Letter 6419 outlining payments you received.
Meanwhile, any economic stimulus payments you received will also need to be listed on your return.
The IRS sent Letter 6475 listing payments sent to you.
As of March 4, 2022, the IRS had issued over $129billion in tax refunds to almost 40million taxpayers.
These 2021 tax year refunds were worth an average of $3,401.
-
How much will your tax refund be?
In 2021, the average tax refund was about $2,827. This was a 13.24 percent increase from the previous year.
However, there have been changes to several major tax credits and deductions.
This means there is a chance you will not see the same tax refund that you got last year.
Parents and guardians will need to list what advance child tax credit they received in 2021.
-
When are tax refunds paid out?
The IRS is now accepting income tax returns.
If you file your return electronically, the IRS says your refund should be issued in less than three weeks, and faster when you choose direct deposit.
If you file a paper return, you can expect to wait between six and eight weeks for a refund to be issued.
Filing during the peak of tax season does usually results in a longer wait time. So if you need your refund quickly, try to file as early as possible.
-
How to track tax refunds
You can check your refund status at the Where’s My Refund page on the IRS website.
However, the IRS only updates tax return statuses once a day during the week.
This update usually happens between midnight and 6am.
It does not update the status more than once a day, so checking more than once throughout the day will not give you a different result.
-
Stimulus on tax return
The 2021 stimulus checks may affect what people owe after filing their taxes this year.
Many people claimed new credits last year such as the coronavirus stimulus check and child tax credits.
While taxpayers are not required to pay this money back, it does count as income, and IRS leaders urge people to carefully document all forms of income in one of America’s most confusing tax seasons.
-
‘Gas stimulus check,’ part four
According to the Newsom administration, a budget surplus of around $45billion is expected, which could go toward helping California residents.
“There’s an urgent need right now with the high costs across the board, not just gas, but all of our daily living costs have increased. People need relief now,” said assembly Republican leader James Gallagher.
-
‘Gas stimulus check,’ part three
A person’s income won’t hinder them from receiving the rebate. Also, since the rebate is going to individual taxpayers, a married could receive $800.
Typically the Legislature and Governor Gavin Newson agree on the state budget in late June, but assembly member Cottie Petrie-Norris is calling for the money to be sent sooner.
-
‘Gas stimulus check,’ continued
California lawmakers are calling for a new rebate check that would give taxpayers a $400 tax rebate check to help battle rising costs.
The rebate has yet to be officially decided on, but progress has been made to make it a reality. Every California resident who pays their state income tax would be able to receive the rebate.
-
‘Gas stimulus check’
The Gas Rebate Act of 2022 was proposed by Representatives Mike Thompson (CA-05), John Larson (CT-01), and Lauren Underwood (IL-14), according to a statement on Thompson’s website.
It would send Americans a monthly energy rebate of $100 for the rest of 2022 on any month when the national average gas prices exceed $4 a gallon.
It would also send them $100 for each dependent.
-
April 18 tax deadline
In order to receive any missed payment, a tax return must be filed.
The April 18 tax deadline also applies to applications for missed stimulus checks worth up to $1,400 per adult.
The credit may be claimed by making a switch to your filing status and shuffling kids around thanks to a tax loophole.
-
More help for Social Security claimants
The Social Security Administration looks at the cost of living and makes any necessary increases to Social Security benefits.
This practice has been going on since the 1950s to offset inflation for people living on a fixed income.
The cost-of-living adjustment for 2022 increased to 5.9 percent, one of the biggest in history.
That means about 70million Americans are receiving a monthly increase in their benefits in 2022.
-
Social Security claimants stimulus check, continued
The group sent a letter to Congress last year, stating the cost-of-living adjustment, combined with inflation, will hit hard for many older Americans who are on a fixed income.
The proposal came after many seniors shared their hardships in the aftermath of the pandemic.
-
Social Security claimants may get a fourth stimulus check
A petition urging congress to give senior citizens a fourth stimulus check has been gaining popularity.
The Senior Citizens League, a non-partisan advocacy group, is calling for a one-time $1,400 stimulus check for Social Security claimants
-
Incorrect or reduced CTC payments, continued
If you did not receive any payments, there are a few things you can do.
- Check with the IRS: The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) set up an online portal for people to check if they’re eligible and/or enrolled.
- Check your information: If your information is not up-to-date that could affect payments.
- 2020 tax return: If you filed tax returns for 2019 and 2020 and you have dependents, you should have been already receiving the monthly payments. If you missed the deadline to file, you will need to claim your full child tax credit when you file your taxes in early 2022.
If you still have questions on your advanced CTC payment, there’s limited live assistance due to the tax return backlog, delayed stimulus checks, and unemployment tax refunds.
-
Incorrect or reduced CTC payments
Last year, some families received incorrect payments for their CTC, while others never received one.
There was a technical issue with sending out payments in September, but that only caused issues for a few families.
-
What are ‘plus-up’ payments?
Plus-up payments were additional third-round Economic Impact Payment paid to those who
- Received an initial third-round Economic Impact Payment based on a 2019 tax return or information received from Social Security Administration, Railroad Retirement Benefits or Veterans Affairs
- Were eligible for a larger amount after their 2020 tax return was processed
-
Who is not eligible for a stimulus check?
If you’re wondering why you didn’t recieve one of the third-round stimulus checks, you most likely fit into one of these categories
- You were claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s 2020 tax return
- You were a nonresident alien.
- You did not have a valid SSN issued to you by the due date of your tax return
-
Are stimulus checks be issued on debit cards?
If your third-round Economic Impact payment was issued through the mail you may receive it on an Economic Impact Payment (EIP) card.
EIP cards are sent in a white envelope with a return address of “Economic Impact Payment Card,” and display the US Department of the Treasury Seal.
The card has the Visa name on the front and the issuing bank, MetaBank, on the back.
-
How many stimulus checks have been issued, part three
This includes the following groups of Americans:
- Parents who had a baby in 2021
- Families who added a dependent on their 2021 tax return
- Individuals and couples who earned more than $80,000 and $160,000, respectively, in 2020 but less than that amount in 2021
- Eligible family members who passed away in 2021 and did not receive their full stimulus payment
In 2020, the IRS issued 162million stimulus checks.
More than 147million second-round stimulus checks have been issued, according to the IRS.
-
How many stimulus checks have been issued, continued
As of December 2021, the IRS had issued more than 175million stimulus checks worth $400billion under the third round of federal stimulus.
However, some Americans might still be owed $1,400 checks.
In fact, millions of Americans might get federal stimulus payments during the tax season this year.
-
How many stimulus checks have been issued?
The government has so far issued three rounds of stimulus checks.
The first “economic impact payment” was worth up to $1,200 and given to low-income households in 2020.
This was then followed by a second payment worth up to $600 at the beginning of 2021.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has sent a third round of cash support, which is worth up to $1,400, to hundreds of millions of Americans.
-
Stimulus checks in US territories, continued
For residents of territories who received a payment from the IRS and a US territory tax agency, consult with your US territory concerning incorrect or duplicate payments.
-
Do stimulus checks apply to those in US territories?
Those living in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam, or the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands would usually be eligible for a stimulus check.
There are special rules applied to these five US territories. In general, the tax authorities in each US territory made payments to eligible residents.
Residents should contact their local tax authority.
-
Florida school teachers may get stimulus
Governor Ron DeSantis said that Florida teachers could receive a $1,000 stimulus payment this year, Yahoo reports.
This payment will be sent to about 177,000 Florida teachers and administrators.
DeSantis has also set aside $600million to increase the minimum teacher salary from $40,000 to $47,500.
-
Los Angeles County helping its resident ‘Breathe’
The county announced its “Breathe” program on March 10.
The name comes from the idea that it wants to provide its residents a chance to “breathe” easier knowing they are financially secure.
The program will randomly select 1,000 qualified residents from the applications received.
These individuals will receive $1,000 a month for three years – that’s $36,000 in total.
-
What is the Essential Employee Premium Pay program?
Massachusetts has started to send out $500 payments under the Essential Employee Premium Pay program.
The state said it began mailing the payments to 500,000 residents and added that the process would continue this week.
To be eligible, you must have worked during the pandemic in 2020.
Your income must have been at least $12,750 that year.
-
Possible UBI coming to New Mexico
A UBI program is being launched by six non-profit organizations.
N.M. CAFé, which is one of the organizations, confirmed to The Sun that a total of 330 families from New Mexico will be getting the $500 monthly cash assistance through next January, or for 11 months overall.
While it said the payments were going out this month, it’s unclear exactly when.
-
Rental assistance in Alabama
Residents of Huntsville, Alabama could catch up on housing payments with the help of $4.7million recently allocated from the US Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
In order to be eligible for aid, Huntsville residents must have income at or below half of the Area Median Income, and they must demonstrate housing instability or unsafe living conditions.
-
New York’s Excluded Worker’s fund, part two
Around 90,000 New Yorkers applied for the program, which aimed to support undocumented immigrants who work in the city and their families.
Eligible applicants made less than $26,208 in 2020.
-
New York’s Excluded Worker’s fund
Workers in New York who lost their jobs during the pandemic but were unable to collect stimulus checks due to their immigration status were able to apply for the Excluded Workers Fund in 2021.
Now, New York lawmakers and workers are pushing to renew and expand the program and issue more payments in 2022.
-
Indiana’s first tax refund since 2013
Indiana residents are due to receive a $125 stimulus, but only after they file their 2021 tax return.
The state has around $4billion in reserves, equating to 23 percent of its general fund, so taxpayers will see the payments arrive via direct deposit or paper check.
And, the state will work with around 910,000 low-income Americans that pay taxes but don’t file returns.
-
Alabama helps childcare workers, part two
The first round gave grants to 1,278 child care providers in December 2021 and January 2022.
Full-time employees were in line to get checks of $1,500, while part-time employees could receive $750.
Up to eight quarterly bonuses may be given before September 23.
-
Alabama helps childcare workers
Stimulus checks worth up to $15million were sent out to 10,000 workers in Alabama.
The funds were part of the second round of Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants from the state’s Department of Human Resources (DHR).
-
California’s golden checks, part four
The next batch of payments is set to go out in mid-April.
Half of the issued payments will be sent via direct deposit, while the other half will go out via mail.
Direct deposits typically arrive within a few business days, whereas people receiving checks in the mail need to allow up to three weeks for them to arrive.
To qualify, residents must make less than $75,000 per year.
-
California’s golden checks, part three
“The amended and non-resident tax returns require more time-consuming, manual review to confirm GSS eligibility and the proper amount of payment,” the franchise tax board’s public affairs office told The Sun.
The office also told The Sun that it would issue up to 70,000 stimulus checks in two rounds, which started in the middle of March.
-
California’s golden checks, part two
The following groups of Californians might be owed a stimulus check:
- Those who applied for an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) by October 15 and filed a state return on or before February 15.
- Those who filed amended non-resident state income tax returns
-
California’s golden checks, part one
California is still sending out stimulus checks to those who missed out on payments last year.
In 2021, launched two-state stimulus programs: the Golden State Stimulus I and Golden State Stimulus II.
These stimulus checks are worth up to $1,200 and $1,100, respectively.
-
Money for moms
The city of Birmingham will provide single moms with monthly payments via the Embrace Mothers program.
Through this program, 110 Birmingham single moms will receive $375 a month for 12 months via a random drawing by a third party.
-
Oregon stimulus plan, part three
The payments, plus administrative costs, are expected to total nearly $150 million, paid from federal pandemic aid approved by Congress last year.
There is no application process, and eligible workers are in line to get the automatic payments from the state’s Department of Revenue by the end of July.
-
Oregon stimulus plan, continued
The funds are set to go to Oregon residents who claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit in 2020.
Payments will be limited to one per household.
Eligible workers would receive automatic payments from the state’s Department of Revenue by the end of July.
-
Oregon stimulus plan
Oregon approved a plan that will send $600 stimulus checks to eligible residents.
The cash plan specifically targets low-income employees that worked during the early stages of the pandemic.
-
New Jersey stimulus, continued
To qualify, your annual household income must not exceed $55,000 and be at least 18 years of age.
If you applied before the February 28 deadline, you need to allow two to three weeks for the funds to arrive, following application approval.
-
New Jersey offers residents $4,000
New Jersey is one state that has launched its own stimulus program.
Governor Phil Murphy has set aside $40million in Covid relief funds to help families who did not qualify for federal stimulus checks.
This includes undocumented and recently incarcerated individuals.
-
Idaho tax rebate, continued
Payments are issued in the order of the date the tax commission received the 2021 tax return, starting with taxpayers who are eligible to receive the rebate through direct deposit.
Then, those who will receive a paper check will be issued the tax rebate.
About 25,000 payments will be issued weekly.
-
800,000 Idaho residents to get paid
Those who were full-time Idaho residents in 2020 and 2021 and filed income tax returns both years will automatically get the rebate, according to the state’s website.
The department expects to issue more than 800,000 rebates for a total of about $350million, by the end of the year.
-
Idaho rebates
Last month Idaho began issuing tax rebates.
Rebates will either be $75 per taxpayer and each dependent or 12% of their 2020 taxes, whichever is greater.
-
Georgia checks, continued
The surplus money is available to “qualified taxpayers,” which is defined by the bill as someone who filed an individual income tax return for both 2020 and 2021.
This excludes non-residents, estates or trusts, and dependents.
-
Georgia checks, continued
While signing the bill, Kemp congratulated lawmakers for agreeing to “this great relief that we’re fixing to get hard-working Georgians returning over a billion dollars of their hard-earned money that, quite honestly, we didn’t need this year.
-
Bonus one-time stimulus check for Georgia
Governor Brian Kemp approved a proposal to credit residents with a one-time refund after they filed taxes.
If you’re married or filed with your spouse, you can expect $500. Heads of households will receive $375 and single filers or those who filed separately will get $250.
-
Direct deposit could slow payments down
Although some lawmakers are asking to use direct deposit for payments, it could actually slow things down.
Since this would be the state’s first time using it, the Department of Administrative and Financial Services says that could create some logistical issues that could actually delay payments, WGME reports.
-
Inflation to cost Main residents over $500
Maine residents will spend on average over $560 more due to inflation this year than in 2021.
They can expect to pay $260 more at the grocery store, and $300 for gas and home heating oil, Office of the State Economist.
-
How are the Maine checks being funded?
Maine has an estimated budget surplus of $1.2billion that will be funding these payouts
The payments hope to help residents fight rising costs.
-
Maine ‘stimulus check’ eligibility
Under Governor Janet Mills’ proposal, taxpayers who earn less than $75,000 as individuals or $150,000 as a household would receive the $850.
This is a group of about 800,000, including those who receive benefits from social security.