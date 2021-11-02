The 4th Stimulus Check Continues To Be On Hold: Republicans Maintain Their Opposition To It

The American Congress remains split right down the middle as one group maintains that American citizens continue to deserve the form of continuous stimulus check till the effect of the pandemic remains. But the Republican opposition believes that it is time to discontinue and push people to rejoin the workforce.

The world continues to be in the throes of the pandemic. The downturn in the economy has led to one of the largest unemployment rates in decades. There are signs of a turnaround, but it could take another year before things return to normal.

Till then, low-income groups continue to struggle to provide for food or pay for their medicine and utilities. With the federal funds on hold after the third stimulus check, states have moved in with their version of the stimulus check.

CTC Stimulus Checks Remains The Only Source Of Federal Support

The Child Tax Credit payments remain the only stimulus support from the federal government after the enhanced unemployment stimulus check was stopped after the first week in September.

States are utilizing federal funds to support particular groups of people. Some states are paying tuition fees for private school students. Others, such as Florida and Texas, are using the federal funds to pay their teachers and school administrators.

President Joe Biden took recourse to the budget reconciliation method to push through the $1.9T coronavirus bill. This obviated the need for Republican support.

The Republicans continue to oppose a fourth stimulus check while the President continues to be preoccupied with the infrastructure and the social bill. While it will mean a huge indirect boost to the economy, it still does not put a stimulus check into the hands of citizens when they need it the most.

Federal data reveals that only 66% of the population have received their first vaccination. It will be some time before things return to normal. And citizens, especially low-income groups, and seniors, continue to suffer.