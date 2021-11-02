Stimulus Check: California Gets New Checks

Stimulus Check demands for the fourth round have intensified to a great extent. The demands have now been around for a long time. People have been pushing the claims for almost two months now. The Stimulus Check provided a huge monetary relief to the citizens of America. It was first announced by the federal government in March.

The common people of America do not seem to be satisfied with the government. Despite demands & requests, the federal government seemed to turn a deaf ear. They are not keen on providing another set of payments. The government initially stated that they are ready to consider ideas regarding future payments. However, in reality, they did not show much interest.

Several petitions have also been launched. The petition by Stephanie Bonin has gained significant momentum. The bill proposes a recurring payment of $2000 per month. But the federal government does not seem to entertain the claims. Fortunately enough, the states have announced stimulus checks to aid their citizens. California has been one of the first states to do so. Let us learn more about the checks below.

Stimulus Check Rolled Out By California Government

California has come up with its relief measures. Governor Gavin Newsom has designed a $600 monetary assistance. This money will be provided to all the residents of California. One needs to earn between $30000-75000 to avail the checks. This payment is limited only to the inmates of California.

The program has been termed as Golden State Stimulus II. Several rounds have been dispatched under the scheme. Almost 4.5 million citizens have benefitted from the plan. Recent stimulus checks have been sent to 1.1million residents. These people were late in filing their tax returns and thus received the payment late.