8 Online SEO Courses That Are Perfect For Beginners

Are you new to SEO? Do you want to learn about SEO for educational or business purposes? Get ready to be introduced to some of the best SEO online courses out there.

SEO (search engine optimization) can be defined as the series of practices aimed at improving the quality and quantity of traffic to a website or improving a website’s ranking in Google search results. In today’s hyper-competitive marketplace, it pays to know a thing or two about SEO to run a successful business.

For instance, to run a custom writing service, you need to rank high in SEO search to compete in that niche effectively. However, it can be a real hassle for a newbie to differentiate quality information from the chaff. On that note, here are eight free or paid beginner-level SEO courses that are worthy of your time and attention.

Free SEO Courses

Some say you can’t have your cake and eat it too, but there are always exceptions to the rules. Indeed, not all fingers are equal, so not everyone can afford to pay for SEO online courses. However, thanks to these free online SEO courses, anyone can benefit from the exclusive knowledge of the leading experts in the IT industry.

Neil Patel’s Free Unlock SEO Courses

As the co-founder of Neil Patel Digital and a leading expert, Neil Patel is one of the biggest, and he has been offering a free online SEO training course. It doesn’t take much to realize that the benefits of such an opportunity are enormous, to say the least. For instance:

It’s free

You get to learn from experts

You can start the course whenever

You can enroll from anywhere in the world

You’ll learn the basics of SEO and content marketing

Enroll to get a better understanding of how to maximize SEO.

HubSpot’s Free SEO Course

The HubSpot free SEO course is one of the most popular ones out there. One of its main focuses is content marketing through backlink building and content optimization, which is essential for brand building and website promotion. And just like stated above, it’s free.

Free SEO Course by eMarket Institute

Knowledge is power, and this free SEO course can undoubtedly give you the power of understanding search engine optimization. With over 100,000 signups and counting, eMarket free SEO course is one of the oldest and the most popular on the internet. It provides a free ebook and certificate for participating in the free course, having taken a test of online multiple-choice questions online. In addition to the SEO course, eMarket institute also offers nine extra free courses on digital marketing. So why not take advantage of it?

Free SEO Training by Mangools

Do you have questions about the basics of SEO and its terminology? Then the Mangool SEO course is just what you need. They provide pdfs, videos, and other helpful additional resources that can expand your understanding of the fundamentals of the topic. Best yet, you can also acquire a certificate for your participation.

Paid SEO Courses

As the adage goes, ‘fortune factors the bold’. Do you have the conviction to invest in yourself? Then these paid SEO courses are precisely what you are looking for.

SEO Training For Beginners by Yoast

Yoast is one of the well-known developers of WordPress plugins. But if you thought their commitment to digital marketing and SEO ends there, then think again. This time, the experts at Yoast have put together comprehensive courses that focus on SEO with the aid of infographics, videos, pdfs, and other resources.

Based on pricing, the courses can be divided into four parts. There’s a free course, which touches on definitions, terminologies, and other beginner-level SEO knowledge. Then there’s the cheapest course, which costs $39; the mid-priced course, which costs $199; and the packaged course, which costs $699.

SEO Training For Beginners by Moz

The SEO program offered by Moz is one of the most comprehensive ones in this article. It’s more accurate to say that they probably provide most if not all of the SEO courses and training programs one can think of, which include but are not limited to link building and on-page SEO. And because they offer a wide range of courses and programs on SEO, the pricing can range from $99 to $600.

Distilled University SEO Course

Distilled University offers very comprehensive courses that specialize in SEO and digital marketing and touch on the various levels of difficulty from the beginner level, intermediate, and advanced level to the industry expert level. In addition, they’ve got a rich library of learning materials such as presentations, multiple-choice questions, videos, and interactive modules. Needless to say, there’s room for everyone for just $40 per month. Although there’s also a free demo version, it’s limited to only three modules.

Udemy SEO Training Course

Unlike the other courses, the Udemy SEO program focuses on creating SEO geniuses with WordPress at a very affordable price of $14.99. This offers a considerable advantage as WordPress is currently the leading engine for developing websites. After all, 1 out of 3 websites are made with WordPress.

The Bottom Line

Although having a multitude of options has its benefits, it can also be challenging to choose. The silver lining is, you have a unique opportunity to compare the materials from different sources and gain a deeper understanding of the world of SEO. So why the holdup?