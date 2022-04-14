A New Stimulus Check For The Residents Of Illinois

The residents of Illinois might get a new stimulus check to provide some relief from the rising price of gas and inflation which is increasing the cost of living. This plan of distributing a new stimulus check was a part of the budget plan for this session which has been accepted by the lawmakers. This proposal will not only include the checks but also other initiatives that will directly assist the residents.

Stimulus Check Payments Worth $50 And $100 For Illinois Residents

JB Pritzker, the Governor of Illinois, and the members of the Democrats sat for a meeting in the Senate and Illinois House to make up their minds on the budget of the state. As per the plan of budget, it can offer a maximum of $1.8 billion for the relief of all the responsible taxpayers of the state. Moreover, other initiatives like the suspension of groceries tax for a year, ban of tax on motor fuel for six months, and also an offer to provide property tax rebate to each family for a maximum of $300.

In the words of the Governor, an amount of $1.8 billion will be allotted as tax relief to the residents of Illinois, $1 billion will be given to the Rainy-Day Fund which got depleted a long time ago, and some amount to ensure the safety of the public. As per the plan sanctioned by the State Government, every eligible individual will get a stimulus check worth $50 and for each child $100 which can extend to a maximum of 3 children.

The eligibility criteria for this stimulus check is an annual income of less than $200,000 for single filers and $400,000 for joint taxpayers. Furthermore, the proposal also includes a plan to give school tax benefits to poor teachers and families. $1 billion would be given to the Budget Stabilization Fund and $200 million will be contributed to pension payout.