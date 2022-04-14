Stimulus Check: All The Information To Claim The Last Stimulus Check

The last date for filing the income tax returns for the citizens of America has been extended to the 18th of April so that they get a few days extra to have the advantage of tax credits and also the third stimulus check of $1,400. This tax return can give the individuals all the money the Government owes to them like the missed stimulus check payments or the child tax credits.

The Third Stimulus Check Can Be Claimed Till 18th April

The deadline for this year for filing the tax was extended from 15th April to 18th April and this decision was taken due to Good Friday and to give the people some extra time to file their finances. The third stimulus check sanctioned by the Federal Government of America distributed to the majority of the people an amount of $1,400 via direct bank accounts or mail.

However, there are several cases where the count of family members has increased after the birth of children. Moreover, there are also cases, where people did not get the check even after being eligible. In these cases, the victims can demand a revised payment or an entire new stimulus check by filing the tax returns this year.

The child tax credit can also be claimed by filing the return. The American Rescue Plan states that families with an annual income of less than $150,000 and children who are underage are eligible for a greater amount of money this season. The families can have $3,600 for a single child and $3,000 for a child whose age is between 6 and 17 years out of this plan.

Furthermore, there are options for people who know that they cannot file their tax returns by the deadline and hence can get another extension. This extension can be filed via mail on the official website of the IRS.