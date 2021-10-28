A Stimulus Check Could Be In The Works: You Could Get A Payment By The End Of This Year

With the regular 4th stimulus check on hold with the federal government preoccupied with the infrastructure and social bill, citizens have been forced to look for other forms of stimulus payments.

The only federal stimulus check is in the form of the Child Tax Credit payments that started in July. Six stimulus checks will be issued till December 2021.

Parents will receive the other half of the Child Tax Credit payment against the income tax returns next year.

A state check from various states remains the only immediate hope other than that Child Tax Credit payment. States from California to Texas have come up with their version of the stimulus check.

Only California Has Desisted From Targeting Specific Groups For Stimulus Check Payments

But each state has targeted specific groups for payment. Only California is giving checks to all sections of the population as long as their income is within the stipulated bracket.

The other stimulus checks are being disbursed based on various occupations including meatpacking, farming, and grocery work. these workers will receive a check of $600 from the federal authorities.

The agricultural secretary of the federal administration Tom Vilsack said that these groups have taken a considerable risk in continuing with their work throughout the pandemic and deserve a better deal.

He said that an immediate stimulus check was necessary to sustain their families. But as the payment will be routed through the state administration, Vilsack could not put a specific date on the payments.

In other areas states such as Texas and Florida have given out checks to teachers and school administrative staff.

In Arizona, a bonanza awaits unemployed workers who return to work. they may be eligible for a one-time bonus of $2,000. To qualify they have to be a resident of Arizona who had filed or received and were determined eligible for unemployment benefits.