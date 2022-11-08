Alanis Morissette Declines Hall Of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has been around for more than two decades, but its ceremonies have never seemed like a great place to be if you’re an artist who’s been nominated. That’s because they’ve held only one ceremony per year since the beginning, meaning that even the most beloved nominees often end up sitting around for years before getting inducted. Well, this year it looks like we’ve finally reached a breaking point: Alanis Morissette broke her foot right before she was supposed to perform at this year’s ceremony and was forced to cancel her performance!

Alanis Morissette is a Canadian singer-songwriter and record producer. She is known for her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, which was certified 16 times platinum in the United States, sold 30 million units worldwide, and helped establish Morissette as “the poster child of the angst-ridden soul searingly honest confessional school of songwriting.”

Alanis Morissette Turn Down Hall Of Fame Oppurtunity

Morissette entered into a relationship with fellow musician Mike Reno in 1992 after meeting him at an Ottawa concert where she was opening for The Tragically Hip. The couple wed on December 2, 1993, but were divorced by 1996.

Born in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on June 1, 1974 with full name Alanis Nadine Morissette-Treadway did not know that she would become a musician at such an early age with an ambition to become successful like Britney Spears and Kelly Clarkson who were singing on their own shows at that time and this was before Alanis even dreamed about becoming famous.

Alanis Morissette ditched her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performance after breaking a bone in her foot.

The singer-songwriter, musician, multi-instrumentalist, record producer and actress is currently on tour with special guest Melissa Etheridge. The duo performed at Cleveland’s Public Hall Friday night for the ceremony’s “Rock & Roll Forever” exhibition opening before taking the stage at Madison Square Garden Saturday night for their own concert. According to reports, Morissette suffered an injury during rehearsals for the ceremony when she stepped on something sharp while walking around backstage and broke two bones in her left foot. She was treated by doctors who taped up the injured area and prescribed pain medication before performing at MSG that evening.