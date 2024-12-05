Recently, we shared that the Brazilian antitrust authority known as “Cade” determined that Apple must no longer restrict developers from selling content and distributing apps outside the App Store within Brazil. Following this ruling, Apple has decided to appeal, deeming the decision as “disproportionate.”

Apple claims Brazilian regulator’s ruling ‘endangers’ iOS users

According to TeleSíntese (via MacMagazine), Apple has lodged an appeal against a lawsuit targeting the App Store’s anti-steering rules, which are identified as illegal in Brazil. On November 26, Cade mandated that Apple comply with antitrust laws within 20 days, or face a daily fine of R$250,000 (approximately US$42,000).

In essence, Apple would be required to enact modifications akin to those it implemented in the European Union earlier this year, which involve permitting alternative App Marketplaces alongside the App Store. Apple’s response highlighted that the Brazilian regulator’s ruling “significantly jeopardizes” user privacy and security, denouncing it as “arbitrary.”

Furthermore, Apple expressed that complying with the order within the 20-day timeframe established by the regulator would be unfeasible, asserting that the ruling “is not urgent in any way,” given the App Store’s consistent business model since 2008. The company contends that additional time is necessary to execute “complex technical modifications” in iOS to facilitate sideloading in Brazil.

The Brazilian regulatory body has yet to reach a decision on Apple’s appeal. Notably, Cade’s inquiry was initiated following accusations from Latin American e-commerce leader Mercado Libre, claiming that Apple compelled developers offering digital products or services to exclusively use its payment system.

Apple Challenges Brazilian Regulator's Ruling on iOS Sideloading 3

In June, Japan also introduced legislation mandating Apple to permit App Marketplaces for iOS users in the nation, but there have been no announcements regarding implementation timelines. Currently, the EU stands as the only region where Apple has executed significant alterations to its iOS and App Store frameworks.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that Brazil’s Cade is conducting an investigation into Google for similar anti-competitive behaviors on Android.

