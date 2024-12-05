Festivitas Enhances Your Mac’s Dock and Menu Bar with Holiday Cheer





If you’re seeking a way to infuse some festive spirit into your Mac, look no further than Festivitas, a newly launched app by developer Simon Støvring.

Festivitas decorates your menu bar and dock with lights in a range of colors and patterns, making your Mac holiday-ready. The app offers extensive customization options, allowing you to adjust settings including light color, cable thickness, pattern speed, and much more.

Upon launching, Festivitas effortlessly adorns your menu bar and dock with festive lights, and you have the flexibility to customize their look according to your tastes ✨

This is the kind of app that enhances my appreciation for both the Mac platform and its vibrant developer community. You can download Festivitas now at a suggested price of €4.