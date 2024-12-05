Rumor Roundup: Foldable iPhone, M5 iPad Pro Updates, and HomePod Misunderstandings

Welcome to Rumor Replay, a fresh weekly feature on DMN that summarizes the latest Apple product rumors, along with my insights and commentary. In today’s update: the foldable iPhone remains on track, the M5 iPad Pro is expected to release in fall 2025, and some confusion arises around the HomePod. Here’s a roundup of this week’s Apple rumors.

Foldable iPhone Still Scheduled for 2026

Earlier this summer, several reports suggested that Apple’s inaugural foldable iPhone is targeted for a 2026 launch. Unlike the majority of existing foldables on the market, Apple’s device is expected to feature a top-down folding mechanism instead of a horizontal one.

No new updates emerged this week, but confirmation remains that the foldable iPhone is anticipated for 2026.

With how long this device has been in development and having missed various expected release windows, maintaining the 2026 timeline is significant. As we approach 2025, it appears less likely that major setbacks or cancellations will occur for Apple’s foldable iPhone project.

M5 iPad Pro Expected in Fall 2025

This year, Apple caught many by surprise by introducing the M4 chip in its new iPad Pro. The update to the iPad Pro included not only the M4 chip but also significant enhancements like an OLED display and a thinner design.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the next iPad Pro iteration will arrive in fall 2025 featuring the M5 chip.

This release timeframe aligns with Apple’s usual 18-month cycle for iPad Pro refreshes, and the inclusion of the M5 chip isn’t unexpected. Major changes to this model seem unlikely, considering the substantial upgrades introduced with the M4. Nevertheless, it’s encouraging to see Apple maintaining its commitment to its premium iPad series.

HomePod Delay or New HomePod Coming Soon?

This week, Ming-Chi Kuo reported that a new ‘HomePod with display’ has experienced a delay, moving its anticipated release from the first half of 2025 to the latter half.

This rumor raises several intriguing questions:

It’s uncertain whether the product he mentioned is the same device that Mark Gurman has discussed as the ‘HomePad’ smart display. If this is indeed the HomePad, the timing of the delay, occurring close to Gurman’s predictions of a March release, seems peculiar. If this is a completely different device from the HomePad, how might the delay of the new HomePod impact the release timeline for the HomePad?

Ultimately, we have more questions than answers at this moment, but I look forward to any potential clarity in Gurman’s Power On newsletter this weekend.

Do you believe the foldable iPhone will actually launch in 2026? What are your thoughts on the HomePod rumor? Share your opinions in the comments below.

