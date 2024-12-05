iOS 18.2 Introduces Genmoji Waitlist: Here’s How to Get Ahead in Line

Apple’s highly-anticipated iOS 18.2 update is on the way, featuring exciting new tools such as Genmoji and ChatGPT integration. However, to access specific AI functionalities, you will need to join a special waitlist. Here’s how you can get ahead of the queue.

Separate AI waitlist launching with iOS 18.2

Previously, iOS 18.1 implemented a waitlist for all Apple Intelligence features. With iOS 18.2, a new, dedicated waitlist will be introduced.

Even if you are currently able to access AI features in iOS 18.1, you will still need to join a new waitlist for certain functionalities in 18.2, including:

Genmoji

Image Playground

Image Wand for iPad

These three AI-driven image generation tools are being gradually rolled out to users.

The gradual rollout reflects Apple’s ‘Responsible AI’ principle to ‘Design with care,’ which encompasses:

At every phase of our process—design, model training, feature development, and quality assessment—we implement safeguards to detect potential misuse or harm from our AI tools. We commit to continually enhancing our AI features based on user feedback.

This means Apple is determined to ensure its functionalities will not be misused or pose risks.

Throughout the iOS 18.2 beta phase, we’ve noticed that user wait times tend to be longer this time compared to those experienced with the iOS 18.1 waitlist.

Here’s the most effective way to expedite your access.

Join the iOS 18.2 public beta for priority access

The release candidate (RC) beta for iOS 18.2 has just launched. This version is expected to be identical to the final update rolling out to general users shortly.

While beta installations can encounter additional bugs or performance hiccups, the RC version provides the same experience as the final release.

Through Apple’s free public beta initiative, you can:

Install the RC version of iOS 18.2 today Join the new AI waitlist Get ahead of the crowd who will sign up post-launch

Steps to join the new AI waitlist

To access the public beta, first, register at beta.apple.com.

Once you enroll your device, you can download iOS 18.2 via the Software Update section in your iPhone’s Settings.

After the update is complete, launch Genmoji from the emoji keyboard or open the new Image Playground app. Both options will allow you to sign up for the 18.2 AI waitlist.

Keep in mind that you will still need a compatible device for AI features, and though wait times may vary, they will certainly be much shorter compared to those who update to iOS 18.2 after its official launch.

Are you excited to get on the iOS 18.2 AI waitlist early? Share your thoughts in the comments.

