Apple Wallet Expands Digital ID Support to Additional State

Apple is progressively expanding its Wallet digital ID initiative to include more states. Gradually, more areas in the US are enabling the capability to store your driver’s license digitally on your iPhone and Apple Watch. The most recent state to join this initiative? New Mexico has now implemented digital ID support.

New Mexico joins the digital ID support states

New Mexico has declared that digital ID functionality is now live for iPhone users through the Wallet app.

Users can incorporate their driver’s license or state ID for access on their iPhone and/or Apple Watch.

If you possess a New Mexico ID, starting the process is simple:

To integrate your ID into your iPhone and any connected Apple Watch, launch Apple Wallet and tap the plus sign (+) at the top-right corner. Select Driver’s License or State ID, then adhere to the on-screen instructions to initiate the setup process.

The official New Mexico government resource on this feature includes a significant disclaimer that applies broadly: “ID in Apple Wallet is accessible…at select TSA checkpoints (travelers should check checkpoint signage for availability). ID verification is available at select merchants.”

After an initially slow rollout of digital IDs in Wallet, we are witnessing an increase in their adoption.

Earlier in the year, California started supporting this feature, albeit later than anticipated for Apple’s home state, which also introduced a considerable number of supported devices.

Curious about which other states offer digital IDs? We maintain an updated list available here.

