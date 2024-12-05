



With the launch of iOS 18.1 in October, AirPods Pro 2 introduced hearing aid functions. Users can conduct a test to identify potential hearing loss, using the findings to tailor their AirPods to act like hearing aids. Following that, iOS 18.2, set for public release soon, will broaden these capabilities to additional regions.

iOS 18.2 extends AirPods hearing health features to more countries

Apple has officially announced this expansion in the release notes for the iOS 18.2 Release Candidate (RC), made available to developers and beta testers on Thursday. The update enables the Hearing Aid function for AirPods Pro 2 users in the United Arab Emirates. Additionally, the Hearing Test feature will be rolled out to several new nations, including:

Cyprus

Czechia

France

Italy

Luxembourg

Romania

Spain

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

These nations add to the list of over 100 regions where the enhanced hearing health functionalities for AirPods Pro 2 are currently accessible.

Users of AirPods Pro 2 can perform a hearing test directly on their iPhone. In regions where it’s available, they can convert their AirPods into clinical-grade hearing aids, adjusting settings according to their test results. This innovation aids users in hearing sounds and conversations more distinctly.

Moreover, Apple offers a Hearing Protection feature for AirPods Pro 2, which automatically mitigates louder, fluctuating noises that may harm hearing. However, this feature remains limited to the United States and Canada exclusively. A comprehensive list of supported countries can be found on Apple’s official site.



Apple Expands AirPods Pro Hearing Aid Features and Testing to Additional Countries 3

Although Apple hasn’t specified an exact release date for iOS 18.2, the fact that the RC build is available to beta testers suggests a public rollout could occur as soon as next week.

Read also