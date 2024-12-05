Apple Vision Pro Revolutionizes Porsche’s Sports Car Unveilings in Two Key Ways





It’s well-known that the Porsche team has a strong affinity for Apple technology. They’ve embraced advanced CarPlay and even included Apple CEO Tim Cook in keynotes, showcasing their admiration for Apple.

Recently, this appreciation for cutting-edge Apple technology has transformed Porsche’s approach to media events for the press. This summer, they utilized the capabilities of Apple Vision Pro to provide journalists with unprecedented access to the inner workings of the new 911 Carrera GTS, opening up a whole new dimension of interaction.

Porsche explains how Apple Vision Pro has enhanced their strategy for launching new sports cars:

Groups of 15 were invited to dive deep into the car as Porsche engineers revealed the intricacies of the new T-Hybrid system. This innovative setup allowed presenters and media guests to engage with the car in ways conventional presentations couldn’t offer, allowing them to break down its components and systems, examine its underside, and observe its aerodynamic features in stunning detail—thanks to Apple’s spatial computing technology.

Porsche also highlighted how Apple Vision Pro allowed them to visualize the advanced technology behind the hybrid powertrain of the 911 Carrera GTS:

With Apple Vision Pro’s passthrough feature and a 4K resolution display for each eye, the team could literally peel back the layers of the sports car. This immersive experience enabled media guests to delve into the hybrid powertrain, which boasts a powerful motorsport-inspired system featuring a newly developed electric exhaust gas turbocharger that significantly minimizes the time taken to reach peak boost pressure.

The automotive company has shared a video demonstrating how augmented reality through Apple Vision Pro enhances the depth of information they can convey during new car unveilings.

Apple Vision Pro not only facilitates immersive storytelling in person but also enables Porsche to elevate its press demonstrations for journalists across the globe.

By leveraging Apple’s spatial Persona and SharePlay, Porsche aims to unite media members remotely, irrespective of their location. In trialing this experience, participants will have the opportunity to join technical sessions globally and interact with one another as if they were in the same room.

While the thrill of driving a brand new Porsche is unmatched, it’s clear how Apple Vision Pro can transform storytelling and presentations for global audiences.



However, the benefits of Persona and SharePlay on Apple Vision Pro aren’t limited to automotive firms. This technology can enhance FaceTime calls, group gaming sessions, and movie nights too.

