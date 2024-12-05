iOS 18.2 Enhances Apple Photos with These Five Upgrades

The Photos app on Apple devices underwent a significant overhaul with iOS 18, and not all adjustments were met with enthusiasm. Thankfully, Apple has paid heed to users’ feedback and introduced five important updates to Photos in iOS 18.2.

#1: Changes to Video Interface

Photos app in iOS 18.1 (left) and iOS 18.2 (right)

A previously debated change in iOS 18 was regarding how videos played with borders and required a tap to enter full-screen mode.

With the new update, however, iOS 18.2 sets videos to play in full-screen mode automatically by default. No more tapping is necessary, and the awkward zoom in/out transition has been eliminated.

You can still tap to remove interface elements for a clearer view, making it feel much closer to the pre-iOS 18 experience.

#2: Option to Disable Auto-Looping Videos

If you dislike the automatic looping of your videos, a new option allows you to disable this feature.

In the Settings under Photos, there’s now a toggle for Loop Videos.

This setting remains activated by default, but if you prefer not to have videos looping, a simple switch flip will remedy that.

#3: Swipe Gesture for Navigation

Previously, navigating back from the Collections section in iOS 18’s Photos app required pressing the back button located at the top-left corner, which could be cumbersome, particularly on larger devices.

iOS 18.2 introduces a swipe gesture to streamline this process. Users can now swipe right from the left side of the screen to return to their previous view, aligning with the navigation style found in other Apple applications.

#4: Frame-by-Frame Video Scrubbing

The ability to scrub through videos frame by frame has been introduced in iOS 18.2, offering users the capability to closely examine individual frames.

This feature includes millisecond precision for time readings as you navigate through the video.

#5: Clearing Viewing History

The Photos app has accumulated several utilities in iOS 18, and users might not be aware of a few options:

Recently Viewed

Recently Shared

These albums offer a quick recap of your recent actions, allowing you to see your latest viewed items and those you’ve shared.

With iOS 18.2, users can finally clear the history in both albums for the first time.

To delete an individual item, simply long-press on it and select remove from the pop-up menu. Alternatively, there’s a ‘Remove All’ option available from the three-dot menu in the top-right corner of the album.

Summary of iOS 18.2 Photos Changes

The significant redesign of iOS 18 for one of Apple’s most popular apps leads to some user challenges. It’s encouraging to witness Apple addressing user concerns and integrating quality-of-life improvements in iOS 18.2 to enhance the Photos experience.

What are your thoughts on the changes made to the Photos app? Share your opinion in the comments.

