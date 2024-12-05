Vision Pro Stadiums, ‘Heartstrings’ Campaign, and Holiday Tech Assistance





During Thanksgiving, Benjamin and Chance share memorable tech support stories, and they also commend Apple’s new ‘Heartstrings’ holiday advertisement. Additionally, Apple has subtly introduced several minor features as we await the iOS 18.2 release candidate. In other developments, Apple is reportedly in talks to acquire rights to stream immersive experiences from within a football stadium, as part of its Vision Pro content strategy.

