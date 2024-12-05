Mixed Reality Sensation: Little Cities

Update: As planned, Little Cities: Diorama has been released for Apple Vision Pro. Download it here.

More popular mixed reality games from Meta Quest headsets are making their way to Apple Vision Pro. Little Cities: Diorama introduces a revamped version specifically for Apple Vision Pro, seamlessly integrating your real-world surroundings with a city you can create. With the high-fidelity mixed reality offered by Vision Pro, this version of Little Cities should be the finest yet.

Here’s a glimpse of what Little Cities: Diorama features, as shared by Purple Yonder and nDreams Studio:

A partnership between Little Cities’ developer Purple Yonder and XR experts Near Light from nDreams Studio, Little Cities: Diorama allows players to build a lively mini-metropolis and directly integrate it into their physical environment. Little Cities’ acclaimed game design has garnered significant praise since its debut in May 2022, winning the NYX Gold Award for Meta Quest – Evolving Game, and receiving nominations for the TIGA and MCV/DEVELOP awards.

On December 5, Little Cities will launch on Apple Arcade. Today, Apple revealed additional titles as part of its catalog growth expected throughout the upcoming year.

Though I believe Apple Vision Pro requires a standout title like Batman: Arkham Shadow, the Arcade has proven to be an excellent platform for showcasing mixed and virtual reality games that excel on visionOS.

Another essential title for Apple Vision Pro? Synth Riders. My initial experience with this game took place during a press-developer meetup at WWDC 2024. The team behind it is clearly passionate about music. Wearing a The Cure t-shirt felt particularly fitting during the interaction. Naturally, I was captivated by the gameplay. Even better, its inclusion in Apple Arcade means there are no in-app purchases; song packs that would typically be individual purchases on Meta’s headset are included.

As someone who spent countless hours in my youth creating towns and theme parks on PlayStation and PC, I’m genuinely excited to dive into Little Cities: Diorama on Apple Vision Pro next month.

