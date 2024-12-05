OpenAI frequently mentions its goal to make ChatGPT and its various AI tools accessible to as many users as possible without charge. However, the company is increasingly venturing into paid opportunities, with its latest offering priced at $200 per month.

ChatGPT Pro Provides ‘Unlimited’ Access to Advanced Models

OpenAI is set to announce a series of updates over the next 12 days, some of which will be significant while others might be considered ‘stocking stuffers,’ according to CEO Sam Altman.

In advance of the first announcement, users have come across mentions on OpenAI’s website regarding a new, ultra-premium ChatGPT Pro subscription (via TechCrunch).

The surprise? The subscription is priced at $200/month.

OpenAI Leak Reveals Upcoming ChatGPT Pro Pricing: $200/Month 3

As indicated in the feature list, ChatGPT Pro is anticipated to provide unlimited access to models like o1 and GPT-4o, alongside unrestricted use of advanced voice mode and a new o1 mode.

This plan is notably pricier than the current ChatGPT Plus subscription, which is available for $20/month.

In support of this information, another user has found a mention of ‘o1 pro mode’ while interacting with ChatGPT. It’s still uncertain whether o1 pro mode will be exclusive to ChatGPT Pro subscribers, though it appears probable.

According to a leaked image, o1 pro mode ‘utilizes more compute for optimal responses to the most challenging queries.’

DMN’s Perspective

A monthly fee of $200 is a significant request from users, so it’s difficult to foresee a vast audience for this offering. However, if you depend on ChatGPT for income generation, investing in unlimited access and the new ‘o1 pro’ mode could be worthwhile.

What are your thoughts on the $200/month price? Do you think this new plan will attract a substantial market? Share your opinions in the comments.

Top iPhone Accessories