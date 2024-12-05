M4 iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, Solo Bands, and More: A DMN Roundup





Following the post-Black Friday shopping rush, today’s highlight features a remarkable $400 discount on Apple’s 2TB 13-inch M4 iPad Pro – act quickly, as this offer may not last long. Moving on, you can also snag a discount of up to $113 on the latest M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard. We’re also seeing incredible prices on official Apple Watch Solo Bands starting at just $17. In addition, the first chance to grab some of Twelve South’s travel gear for 2024 is now available. This includes the Find My wall charger and our exclusive sitewide sale on Harber London’s exquisite leather bags and Apple accessory products. All this and much more can be found below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Significant $400 price reduction now available on the 2TB 13-inch M4 iPad Pro

During this year’s Black Friday event, we witnessed some impressive discounts across the M4 iPad Pro range. Although many have expired, Amazon is currently providing one of the steepest discounts we’ve seen on any configuration since its release. The 2TB 13-inch M4 iPad Pro is available for just $1,899 shipped, which represents a straight-up $400 reduction from its standard price of $2,299, marking the lowest price we’ve ever tracked.



Apple’s new M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard starts at $206 (Up to $113 off)

Amazon continues to offer the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard at the Black Friday price of $249.99 (a savings of $49). Additionally, let’s check out the Best Buy open-box offers in pristine condition that come with a full one-year Apple warranty – these represent the lowest prices available from a reliable dealer. Visit the listing pages through the links below, select the “Excellent” condition model, and then opt for the “Shipping” option.



Incredible discounts return! Official Apple Watch Solo/Braided Loop bands starting at $17 (Reg. $49 to $99)

Woot has recently featured some deals on official Apple products, providing exceptionally low prices on the official Apple Watch Solo loops, both in braided and silicone styles. They come in a wide variety of color options, starting at just $16.99 with the code APPLEBANDS at checkout for orders of $39 or more; even without the code, the bands are priced at a remarkable $19.99. All orders come with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). The details are below.

If you make a purchase totaling $39 or more and apply the code APPLEBANDS, you can further reduce the prices on these bands to just $16.99 and $25.49 shipped for Prime members. Regardless, these discounts are quite significant, and nearly every model and color accommodates various wrist sizes and Apple Watch cases.



Exclusive Twelve South gift bundle deals now available: First opportunity to save on PlugBug charger with Find My, and more

While we continue to monitor impressive deals on Twelve South products due to the lingering effects of the Black Friday sales, the brand is also hosting a holiday gift bundle sale directly on their website. This event features some typically discounted items as well as some of the first chances to save on their releases for 2024. Generally speaking, Twelve South’s new products scarcely go on sale, if ever. Although we still have more appealing prices for items such as the HiRise Deluxe 3-in-1 MagSafe stand, the gift bundles presented here offer the most substantial discounts we’ve encountered on their new Find My-compatible PlugBug wall charger, various MagSafe travel chargers, and other products. Check them out below.

Travel Buddies Set $150 (Regular Price: $170) PlugBug with Find My + ButterFly SE 2-in-1 Qi2 Travel Charger

(Regular Price: $170) Shimmer Set $120 (Regular Price: $140) ButterFly SE Qi2 travel charger + AirFly SE in-flight audio transmitter

(Regular Price: $140) Power Couple Set $150 (Regular Price: $180) HiRise 2 Deluxe 15W MagSafe stand + ButterFly SE 2-in-1 Qi2 Travel Charger

(Regular Price: $180) Deluxe Duo Set $170 (Regular Price: $215) HiRise 3 Deluxe 3-in-1 15W Charger + AirFly Pro Deluxe

(Regular Price: $215)



Bose’s holiday speaker sale reinstates Black Friday prices on 2024 models starting at $69 (Up to $100 off)

Bose has transitioned from its Black Friday event to a comprehensive holiday sale filled with attractive discounts on its exceptional portable Bluetooth speakers. Among the various offers listed below, many echo those Black Friday lows. A notable highlight is the new Bose SoundLink Home Bluetooth Speaker available for $199 shipped. While its usual price is $219, this may not be the deepest discount, but it’s only the second opportunity to save since its debut in October, and easily one of the most beautiful speakers we have tested.



