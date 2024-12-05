How to Stream the 2024 MLS Cup Live





When it comes to Major League Soccer, Apple has unveiled exciting information regarding the broadcast of the MLS Cup season finale this Saturday.

Besides being available for free streaming on Apple TV+ in over 100 countries, select Apple Stores will showcase the game on large screens. The match will be streamed in the following countries:

United States

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

Moreover, Apple will broadcast the game on New York City’s expansive Mega-Zilla display in Times Square, offering an exceptional communal viewing experience. If you can’t make it to Mega-Zilla, the Apple Vision Pro will provide a larger-than-life viewing experience from your own space, albeit on a somewhat reduced scale.

Here’s what you need to know about watching the Major League Soccer Cup between LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls:

This Saturday, December 7, a new champion will emerge as LA Galaxy hosts New York Red Bulls for the 2024 MLS Cup presented by Audi — the thrilling conclusion to an incredible postseason filled with surprises and remarkable comebacks. The match will be streamed for free in over 100 countries and regions via MLS Season Pass at 4 p.m. ET. Various options for viewing the championship match live will be offered on Apple TV, including the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and online at tv.apple.com. Saturday will mark the Galaxy’s tenth appearance in the MLS Cup, having triumphed over the Seattle Sounders last weekend to secure their spot in the Western Conference Final. The New York Red Bulls are making their first MLS Cup appearance since 2008, following a victorious road match against Orlando City SC in the Eastern Conference Final. The coverage kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass with special pregame shows, MLS Countdown and MLS La Previa, broadcast live from Dignity Health Sports Park. Commentary will be available in English from Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman, and Jillian Sakovits, with Spanish commentary provided by Sammy Sadovnik, Diego Valeri, and Antonella González. Postgame coverage will include live shows MLS Wrap-Up and MLS El Resumen from the stadium.



How to Stream the 2024 MLS Cup Live 3

Here are more details from MLS:

MLS Season Pass Broadcast Teams:

English commentary: Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman, and Jillian Sakovits.

Spanish commentary: Sammy Sadovnik, Diego Valeri, and Antonella Gonzalez.

MLS Season Pass Studio Coverage:

The pregame shows “MLS Countdown” and “MLS La Previa” begin live from Dignity Health Sports Park at 2:30 p.m. ET.

After the game, the recap shows “MLS Wrap-Up” and “MLS El Resumen” will also be aired live from Dignity Health Sports Park.

The English coverage crew includes Kevin Egan, Kaylyn Kyle, Sacha Kljestan, Bradley Wright-Phillips, and Andrew Wiebe.

The Spanish-language team consists of Tony Cherchi, Gio Savarese, Nacho Piatti, and Miguel Gallardo.

Television Broadcast Details – FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN, and RDS:

MLS Cup will also be shown on FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN, and RDS.

Coverage on FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN, and RDS begins at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Which team do you think will take home the trophy? Where will you be watching the match?

Gift ideas for iPhone users and Apple enthusiasts:

Follow Zac: X, Bluesky, Instagram / Shop Apple on Amazon to support my work 🙏