Report: 2026 iPhone to Focus on AI Enhancements with New RAM Configuration

Apple is consistently innovating new iPhones several years in advance, and a recent report sheds light on a significant internal shift planned for the iPhone 18 lineup in 2026.

Apple transitions to discrete RAM in iPhones to enhance on-device AI capabilities

The iPhone 16 has been recognized as the first model specifically reengineered for artificial intelligence. Naturally, subsequent iPhones are set to implement further modifications to better align with an AI-centric future.

Seok Jin Lee from The Elec reports:

Samsung has begun research on altering the packaging technique for the low-power double data rate DRAM utilized in iPhones. This change request to transition the LPDDR from an integrated circuit (IC) to a discrete package comes FROM Apple, sources have indicated. Consequently, the LPDDR will be packaged separately from the system semiconductor. Cupertino plans to implement this change starting in 2026. The move towards discrete packaging aims to expand the memory bandwidth for on-device AI.

Traditionally, Apple has employed package-on-package (PoP) configurations for the RAM in its iPhones, stacking it above the primary system chip.

This method provides several benefits; however, as noted by The Elec, it is not the most suitable arrangement for on-device AI.

PoP is not ideal for on-device AI. The bandwidth is dictated by factors such as data transfer speed, data bus width, and data transmission channels, all determined by the number of I/O pins. Increasing the number of pins necessitates a larger package. However, in the PoP configuration, the memory size is constrained by the SoC, limiting the number of I/O pins within the package. […] Furthermore, discrete packaging enhances heat management. The parallel processing required for on-device AI generates significant heat, and a more extensive memory surface facilitates better heat dissipation.

Apple has previously utilized discrete packaging for its Macs and iPads, although since the shift to Apple silicon with the M1, it has also started using PoP setups there. It is probable that this adjustment for iPhones could extend to Macs and iPads in the future.

DMN’s Perspective

This report strongly suggests that Apple anticipates considerable demands on RAM in forthcoming iPhones as they introduce new on-device AI features.

Apple Intelligence has only recently launched, but it is clear that AI will play a crucial role in the future of computing. As Apple works on new software, the hardware of its 2026 iPhone 18 must be equipped to handle these advancements.

