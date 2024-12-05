Apple’s Passwords App Introduces Firefox Extension for Mac Users





This fall, Apple introduced its new Passwords app, designed to centralize password management across all devices. While web browsers have had varying levels of integration with password management features, Firefox has just become more user-friendly with the launch of Apple’s official Passwords extension for Mac.

Firefox extension enhances Passwords integration

For many years, Apple has provided iCloud Keychain to help users securely store and manage passwords via the Settings app on their devices.

This autumn, Apple expanded its offerings by releasing a standalone Passwords app with iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, visionOS 2, and more, aimed at ensuring that users can access their passwords whenever they need them.

Nevertheless, if you utilized Firefox, the process could feel a bit cumbersome. While you could access the Passwords app on macOS or use its Menu Bar application, integration within Firefox itself was lacking.

This has now changed, as Apple has introduced the ‘iCloud Passwords’ extension for users of Firefox on Mac. Below is a brief overview:

The iCloud Passwords extension allows you to securely fill in passwords from iCloud Keychain when signing into websites using Firefox. Any new passwords you generate in Firefox are also saved to your iCloud Keychain, making them accessible across all your Apple devices. Additionally, the extension can create verification codes when you right-click on a QR code.

Background on the Apple Passwords extension for Firefox

Interestingly, a discussion on Reddit indicates that this extension may have been developed by a third party prior to Apple’s acquisition. Although it was available under different ownership, Apple seemingly took over recently and now publishes it under their brand.

Currently, there isn’t a Windows-compatible version available, but there is hope that it will be introduced in the future.

Regardless, access to your stored passwords directly within Firefox will certainly streamline your browsing experience.

Are you looking forward to using the Apple Passwords extension in Firefox? In what other areas do you find Passwords lacking? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Top Mac accessories