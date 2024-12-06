Apple Executive Discusses Modular Storage in M4 Mac Mini and New Power Button Location





In a recent discussion with Fast Company, Apple executive Kate Bergeron provided further insights into the M4 Mac mini, covering aspects such as its modular storage design and the repositioned power button.

Following its launch, teardowns unveiled that the M4 Mac mini features a modular storage system. This led many to believe that upgrading storage would be straightforward, but that is not quite the case.

During the interview, Bergeron, who serves as Apple’s vice president of hardware engineering, clarified this point. As summarized by Fast Company:

According to Bergeron, “The Mac Mini is densely packed, so in larger storage setups, there’s insufficient space on the main logic board to directly attach the storage.” The move to modular storage enables Apple to still offer desirable storage configurations, which would not have been feasible given the compact nature of some components in the slim Mac.

Another topic of discussion regarding the M4 Mac mini is the placement of the power button. In its significant redesign, Apple shifted the power button from the rear to the bottom of the device. Bergeron mentioned that Apple aimed to maximize the input/output options available on the compact product, necessitating some design adjustments:

Bergeron stated, “We attempted— and I believe succeeded— in integrating as much I/O as possible into this small product, which led to necessary compromises in other areas.” She added that the new button location on the recessed edge provides “sufficient access” to the button. She remarked, “In Apple Silicon Macs, it’s quite rare to utilize the power button,” since users typically let the device sleep during periods of inactivity. Thus, the enhanced versatility of the new front-facing USB ports was considered significantly more valuable.

Moreover, there’s a fascinating detail about how Apple engineers devised a novel technology specifically to slice precisely the right amount of aluminum for the M4 Mac mini’s chassis:

Bergeron revealed, “Our team created a new technology using diamond-plated nylon wire,” which is incredibly thin—just a fraction of a millimeter. “Each time we cut, we retain more of the material, which is remarkable. It doesn’t even require recycling; it gets directly utilized in the product.”

The complete interview is accessible on the Fast Company website.