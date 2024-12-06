Apple TV+ Comedy Selected as One of the Year’s Top 10 TV Shows





This year, Apple TV+ has truly found its rhythm, and as the year winds down, award shows are beginning to take notice. A prominent organization has just included a successful Apple TV+ comedy among its 10 best television shows of the year.

AFI’s 10 Best TV Shows of 2024

The American Film Institute releases a list each year highlighting the 10 best films and the 10 best television shows.

This year, Shrinking was honored with a spot among the featured TV shows.

Here’s the complete list:

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

A Man on the Inside

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Nobody Wants This

The Penguin

Shōgun

Shrinking

True Detective: Night Country

This isn’t the first occasion the AFI has recognized an Apple TV+ series among its year-end accolades. Previously, The Morning Show made the 2023 list; the 2022 selections included Pachinko and Severance, while in 2021, Ted Lasso was similarly honored.

Reasons to Watch Shrinking



Shrinking is brought to you by Bill Lawrence, one of the minds behind the massive Apple TV+ success story, Ted Lasso. He also co-created this summer’s adventure Bad Monkey.

Currently in its second season, Shrinking continues to shine thanks to its fantastic ensemble cast.

Regularly topping the charts on Apple TV+, if you haven’t tuned in yet, here’s a quick summary from Apple on what to anticipate:

Shrinking revolves around a grieving therapist who begins to disregard the norms and shares his unfiltered thoughts with clients. As he neglects his training and ethical guidelines, he initiates significant, often chaotic changes in the lives of others—and his own.

One of my favorite aspects of the show is seeing Harrison Ford in a comedic role, but the entire cast is exceptional, akin to the strong ensemble of Ted Lasso.

If you enjoyed Ted Lasso or Bad Monkey, don’t miss out on Shrinking, now available on Apple TV+.

