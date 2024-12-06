TikTok Ban Set for January Following Confirmation of New US Law

The impending US ban on TikTok is becoming more imminent, as a recent appeals court decision has eliminated one of the final glimmers of hope for the app’s survival.

ByteDance’s options to halt the ban diminish

Sabrina Willmer from Bloomberg reports:

Should TikTok fail to sell the video-sharing platform by January 19, it risks a ban in the US due to a federal appeals court ruling issued on Friday. A panel of three judges in Washington unanimously supported a new US law aimed at safeguarding national security and user privacy, determining that it does not infringe upon First Amendment free speech rights. This ruling now places the Supreme Court as TikTok’s last real chance to prevent the law from being enacted.

The timeline for TikTok’s US ban has been in motion for quite some time. Legislative measures mandating that its parent company, ByteDance, divest its US operations by early 2025 were enacted as far back as April.

Despite the heated debate surrounding TikTok’s potential ban, the recent ruling reflects a steady stance from current government officials committed to its enforcement.

An uncertainty that persists is the influence of the new US administration.

As Bloomberg highlights, the January 19 deadline for TikTok coincides with the day before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. While he was an advocate for the TikTok ban during his previous term, Trump has recently expressed opposition to the ban, suggesting he might take steps to counter it.

As we approach January 19, the likelihood of the ban being implemented increases. Nevertheless, there is still much room for change, even as ByteDance’s avenues for resolution continue to narrow.

