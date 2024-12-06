Apple TV+ Expands Availability on Amazon Prime Video to More Countries





After launching Apple TV+ on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. last month, the service is now expanding to more regions.

Apple TV+ is now accessible for subscription and viewing through Prime Video in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, with pricing remaining consistent with direct subscriptions through Apple.

With the introduction of TV+ on Prime Video, Apple aims to enhance the viewership of its original content by reaching audiences who may not utilize the Apple TV app.

By subscribing to Apple TV+ via Prime Video, users can incorporate TV+ original series and films into their Prime Video queue, viewing them directly in the Prime Video app across any device. New accounts are eligible for a seven-day free trial.

While the specific financial arrangements between Apple and Amazon were not disclosed, it is likely that Amazon receives a portion of the subscription revenue.

Apple’s SVP, Eddy Cue, stated to Deadline that users in the U.S. have responded positively:

“Viewers in the U.S. have been enjoying the option to subscribe to Apple TV+ on Prime Video, and we are thrilled to expand this offering to Australia, Canada, and the U.K.,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s SVP of Services.

With over 250 original titles, Apple TV+ is set to debut its new streaming film, Fly Me to the Moon, tomorrow. For a comprehensive rundown of everything available on Apple TV+, check out our exclusive guide.