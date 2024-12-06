Fly Me to the Moon: Now Available to Stream on Apple TV+

Following its global cinema release in July, the original film Fly Me to the Moon is now available for streaming on Apple TV+.

The film features Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in a comedic drama set during the 1960s space race. As the prospects of the Apollo 11 mission begin to wane, marketing executive Kelly Jones (Johansson) plans to orchestrate a fake moon landing as a contingency.

While Johansson’s character aims to maintain NASA’s public reputation, Tatum portrays Cole Davis, the launch director for the Apollo 11 mission, tasked with getting the project back on track.

Fly Me to the Moon marks Apple’s latest film with a significant theatrical presence, especially following the last-minute withdrawal of Wolfs from cinemas. Although the film earned just over $40 million globally against an estimated budget of around $100 million, it may gain a following on Apple TV+ as a light-hearted watch for the holiday season.

How to watch Fly Me to the Moon

Fly Me to the Moon is available exclusively on Apple TV+, Apple’s streaming platform. New users can enjoy a seven-day free trial, while regular subscription fees are priced at $9.99 per month.

You can access Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV set-top box, as well as devices like Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, and more.

An Apple TV+ subscription also provides access to a collection of over 250 original TV shows and films. Discover all the content available on the service here.