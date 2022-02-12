Billie Eilish Responds To Kanye West’s Accusations That She Dissed Travis Scott

Travis Scott was recently defended by Kanye West. According to rapper Kanye West, Billie Eilish dissed Travis Scott. The rapper moved to social media to demand that the singer apologizes to Scott as well as all of the families of those who died. Billie Eilish replied to Kanye West’s post in the comments area, clarifying her position.

Kanye West recently published a photo of a news item claiming that Billie Eilish poked fun at Travis Scott at her concert when she paused to provide a fan an inhaler.

Billie Eilish Says That She Only Wanted To Help Her Fan

While doing so, she stated that she waits for the people to be okay before continuing, leading Kanye West to believe that she was alluding to Travis Scott’s Astroworld disaster, in which a large number of people died during the event.

He begged Billie Eilish to apologize to Travis Scott and all the families of those who died in the incident in the caption, insisting that no one meant for it to happen. He also revealed how Travis was affected by what transpired because he had no idea what was going on while he was performing.

Finally, he disclosed that Scott will be performing with her at Coachella, and he demanded that Billie apologize to him before their performance.

Eilish responded by denying that her remarks were directed towards Scott. Billie Eilish replied on Kanye West’s Instagram post regarding Travis Scott, saying she never mentioned anything about him. She went on to say that she was only assisting a fan.

From April 15-17 and April 22-24, Kanye West will play at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The evening will feature performances by Harry Styles, Kanye West, and Billie Eilish.