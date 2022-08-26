Cardano To Implement Vasil Hard Fork

Cardano has been one of the biggest names in the cryptocurrency market. They have been growing in a steady manner right from the beginning. From the very start of its journey, the company has established itself as a power to reckon with. However, the recent market trends had caused the company to reevaluate its proceedings. the recent time has been dark for the market. The market has experienced unprecedented levels of loss in the past few months.

Some of the giants of the system like Bitcoin and Ethereum have struggled to find their foothold as well. They incurred heavy losses and also saw the prices to new lows. Companies like Coinbase are on the verge of liquidation. To add to the growing miseries, Tether has declared the liquidation of Celsius.

Most companies are looking for a turnaround. They are devising new ways of making the market regain its lost composure. In an attempt to turn things around, Cardano is on its way to implementing the Vasil Hard Fork. This announcement has come from the Input Output Hong Kong. IOHK is the lead company that runs the Cardano network. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Cardano Closes On Implementing Vasil Hard Fork

Cardano is closing in on implementing the Vasil hard fork very soon. However, there are certain conditions that have been levied on the crypto company before implementing the same.

IOHK has said in a recent statement that they want to witness a minimum of seventy-five per cent of brand new blocks coming from the updated nodes. They have also announced a couple of other critical indicators before jumping into the Vasil hard fork scenario.