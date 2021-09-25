China Crypto Ban Might Have Lingering Effects

The China Crypto Bans could have some lasting impacts on the entire crypto sector, as the government has decided to intensify its vendetta. This was reported as the central bank, supreme court, and securities regulators of the country declared that every transaction made through crypto was to be deemed illegal.

Although cryptocurrency bans for this country are nothing new, the second-largest economy in the country has been on a roll this time around, with the crackdown being the most comprehensive as well as harsh one- which has been analyzed by industry experts.

China Crypto Ban More Comprehensive This Time Around

- Advertisement -

With China tightening its control over the capital, Chris Matta, the president of 3iQ- a crypto fund- stated that the regulators had turned much smarter and more educated than the previous time around. For, despite the Chinese Crypto Ban, it is usually quite difficult to ban crypto mining and crypto transactions. The latest measures of the country have been deliberately targeting crypto services which are over-the-counter, as well as crypto derivatives exchanges, and offshore exchanges of crypto that have some business in China.

After the China Crypto Ban, the entire market of cryptocurrency has slumped pretty hard, with Bitcoin falling by around 9%, and Ethereum falling by 12%. Several other coins such as XRP, Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Cardano have also incurred losses as a result. Nevertheless, most analysts believe that the sell-offs would definitely be short-term.

Friday’s trading volumes all hint at buying support for Ethereum and Bitcoin, despite the China Crypto Ban. Armando Aguilar, the digital asset strategist at Fundstrat Global Advisors- a research firm- has mentioned that most traders and investors are getting accustomed to the actions of the Chinese government and other such shocking information that could affect the cryptocurrency market