Chrissy Teigen Posted An Almost Naked Picture Of Herself On Instagram

Chrissy Teigen, the famous model recently posted a picture of herself where she was almost naked and posted it on her story on Instagram. Chrissy Teigen, the 36-year-old model took the picture by standing in front of the bathroom mirror and shared it with her followers this Monday. She expertly covered her breasts with one hand and took a sexy picture with the other.

Chrissy Teigen Has Always Been Public With Her Life Decisions

Chrissy Teigen was wearing nothing down and the rest of the lower body was covered by the sink of the bathroom. She captioned the photo by writing that she felt great and made fun of the fact that she had weird tan stripes all over her body after she wore stylish swimwear with sexy cutouts.

- Advertisement -

The picture also showed the mark of the implant removal surgery on her breasts. Earlier Page Six reported that the author of the cookbook revealed in 2020 that she had removed her breasts implants which were there for fifteen years. She posted on Twitter that her surgery was successful and though she felt very sore, a note from her daughter, Luna made her happy.

In the previous month, Teigen also shared that she in vitro fertilization process was completed finally. This news came one year after her mortifying loss of a third child during pregnancy. Chrissy Teigen shares two children with her husband John Legend. She is the mother of one boy who is three years old named Miles and a 5 year-old-daughter, Luna.

She lost her third baby in the 20th week of her pregnancy and it affected both her mental and physical life to a great extent. Chrissy Teigen was the co-host of the show ‘Lip Sync Battle’ and was always vocal about crucial life decisions. She also shared with her followers that she quit drinking after the loss of her third child and also celebrated after six months while she could keep her promise.