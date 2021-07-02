COLB Will Be Posting A Sales Sum Of $145.35 Million

Several brokerages have predicted that the stocks of COLB will be putting up a sales sum of $145.35 million for this quarter. According to a report, two of the investment analysts have already issued estimates into the earnings of the company, with the highest range coming in at $146.70 million and the lowest creeping in at $144 million.

The company did post a sales sum of $159.11 million the previous year, which implies a negative annual growth rate of about 8.6%. The company will be putting out its next quarterly report on the 22nd of July.

COLB previously updated its quarterly report on the 29th of April. The provider of financial services reported an EPS of $0.73 for the quarter, which was more than the consensus estimate of $0.62. The revenue generated by the company during this period was $147.16 million, which was more than the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. The net margin of the company during this period was 30.91%, with an 8.31% return on equity.

There have been quite a few research equities that have commented on the stocks of COLB. Zacks Investment Research has already lowered the price rating of the company from buy to hold in a Tuesday research report. The Royal Bank of Canada has also lowered the price target of the company from $47 to $44 with a rating of sector perform in a 25th June research report.

Six investment analysts have already issued the company with a rating of hold. Currently, COLB has a hold rating with a $45.75 price target.

The stocks of COLB traded on Friday at $38.42. The market cap of the firm is $2.76 billion, with a 14.23 PE ratio, along with a 0.92 beta. The year low of the company is $22.62, with a year high of around $50.68.