Quite a few brokerages believe that the stocks of TWTR will be putting up a sales sum of $1.06 billion for the current quarter. According to a report, eleven investment analysts have already provided estimates into the earnings of the company- with the lowest coming in at a sum of $1.04 billion and the highest inching close at $1.08 billion. The company did post a sales sum of $683.44 million the previous year, which indicates an annual growth rate of about 55.1%. The firm will be posting its next quarterly report on the 22nd of July.

The Quarterly Report Of TWTR

TWTR previously updated its quarterly reports on the 29th of April. The EPS reported by the company during this period was $0.16, with the consensus estimate coming in at $0.14. The net margin for the company was -23.05%, with the return on equity standing at -11.06%.

There have been quite a few research equities that have commented on the stocks of TWTR. Barclays has already reduced the price target of the company from $52 to $48 with a rating of underweight in a 30th April research report. Oppenheimer has also reduced the price target of the company from $85 to $70 with a rating of outperform in a 30th April research report.

Canaccord Genuity has also reduced the price target of the company from $82 to $68 with a rating of hold in a 30th April research report. Argus has gone the other way and increased the price target of the company from $72 to $82 with a rating of buy in a 16th April research report. In the end, Citigroup reduced the price target of TWTR from $80 to $58 in a 10th May research report.

Two of the investment analysts have issued the company with a rating of sell, while eighteen others have given the company a rating of hold. Around sixteen others have provided the company with a rating of buy. Currently, TWTR has a hold rating along with a price target of $68.57.