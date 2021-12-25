Crypto Rally Seen Ahead Of Christmas

A Santa crypto rally just moments before Christmas did manage to grip the entire market on Friday with cap coins showing major gains over 24 hours. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Coin, the three largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, added around 4%, which went up to set the theme for the forward movement among alternate currencies, or altcoins.

The liquidity across exchanges for Bitcoin managed to fall under $8 billion on Thursday. This trend did in fact mirror quite a historic theme across the markets ahead of the holiday season with a drop in volumes and volatility- which ended up being enhanced, leading to extreme movements in prices in either direction.

Several Gainers In The Crypto Rally

The crypto rally seen in the markets from Thursday to Friday morning was led by the native token of Terra, a decentralized payments network, which soon jumped to Asian hours on Friday. Cardano and Polkadot were the other giant movers in the market, adding close to 7% each. Both of the protocols were positioned as rivals of Ethereum, and as a result, have seen some massive upgrades over the years.

The smart contracts went live on Cardano the previous month, opening up for applications of DeFi going forward, while parachains ended up being live on Polkadot earlier this month, allowing for the creation of other blockchains that came along the network of Polkadot.

The crypto rally also saw Tokens of Near, a fast blockchain gaining around 8% to a new all-time high. Near traded under a price of $8 this week, and surged after integration with its UST stablecoins. Currently, UST has been pegged 1:1 with USD and is currently the largest decentralized stablecoin in the world, with a market cap reaching $9.6 billion.

Among memecoins, the crypto rally over the last 24 hours saw Dogecoin adding around 3.4% while Shiba Inu gaining around 8% to continue their prolific advance from Monday.