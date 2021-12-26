Stimulus Check Money Needed For Social Security Beneficiaries

Stimulus Check announcement comes as a boon to the Americans. A huge chunk of the citizens has been benefited from the much-needed financial backup. Common people, businessmen, and many others have already claimed their benefits. IRS rolled out provisions for aiding families who have a total count of four members.

The qualified family is set to receive a sum of $11,400 provided they have two children who are within 17. In case the family has not yet received the Stimulus Check they can check their eligibility on the IRS site. The rescue plan designed by Joe Biden promises to provide a credit of $3600 to children under 6. It also aids to $3000 for those who are between 6 to 17. The plan also provides financial relief to middle and lower-class families.

- Advertisement -

The online petition initiated by a restaurant owner in Colorado gathered a lot of momentum. The proposal made in the bill was quite simple. It asked the government to provide a sum of $2000 to each of the Americans. The federal government had provided a series of three checks to selected Americans earlier. The social security beneficiaries seem to be in a worse condition. They are finding it extremely difficult to cope with the ongoing scenario. This, a stimulus check has been demanded on their behalf.

Stimulus Check Appeal Made By Rick Delaney

Rick Delaney is the head of The Senior Citizens League. TSCL has a group of advocates that looks after the welfare of the elderly. Delaney stated that thousands of senior citizens have asked for a bonus check. The pandemic made them exhaust most of their savings.

The post-shutdown era is bracing up for huge economic inflation. The COLA is set to rise by forty percent this year. The cost of medicines is also expected to rise. Such scenarios have made the calls for a $1400 stimulus check stronger.