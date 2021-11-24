Disney World Annual Pass: A Huge Change Has Been Made And Fans Are Not Happy

If you were looking to buy a Disney World annual pass, there might be some bad news.

The holiday season is an incredibly popular time to go on vacation and of course, the vacation kingdom, Walt Disney World, is a popular destination during that period. The parks always get a little crowded at Christmas time, but it seems that Disney World has the expectation that this season is going to be even bigger than most, as the resort has paused sales of nearly all Disney World Annual Passes. As one might expect, this is not going over well.

Disney World Annual Pass: Site Stopped Selling Suddenly

- Advertisement -

The Walt Disney World site unexpectedly stopped selling all Disney World Annual Passes with the exception of the Pixie Dust Pass, a pass available only to Florida residents with significant blackout dates. This decision follows an announcement from Disney World that it expected park reservations to be limited for the rest of the year. Needless to say, fans are voicing displeasure about the move.

Clearly, Walt Disney World is expecting to be busy over the next several weeks, and while a specific reason for the pause in annual pass sales has not been given, one has to assume that the resort doesn’t want to see people buy passes they are then unable to use because the parks are full. That certainly would not be great PR.

Of course, if you’re one of the people who was planning a trip to Walt Disney World for the holidays, who was maybe looking at buying an Annual Pass, this makes for a bit of a problem. Even if you weren’t looking to visit the parks over the next month or so, and were just looking to buy passes for the family as a Christmas present, that’s not looking like it will be an option.