Dota 2 in a nutshell: 4 crucial game elements you ought to know

There is a bright future in the online gaming industry. It is now on level with other leading forms of entertainment, such as music, film, and sports sectors. This explains why billions of gamers across the globe are enjoying the left and right release of new video games and esports tournaments. Yet regardless of its ever-growing and changing nature, classics like Dota 2 will always remain the most initial suggested choice.

Now in its 8th year, Dota 2 is still one of the industry’s most popular and challenging multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games, continuing to entertain and invite millions of gamers around the world. As such, it holds the world’s richest and most-funded esports tournament called The International (TI) — hosted and produced by the same game developer, Valve Corporation.

Whether an interested gamer, aspiring esports professional, or a Dota 2 betting enthusiast, this page is your guide to understanding the basics of the game. For starters, the following are four crucial game elements you ought to know.

1. The objective of Dota 2

The extreme complexity of Dota 2 lies in its multiple kinds of objectives, and when asked about its ultimate premise, even some of the world’s pro-Dota 2 gamers couldn’t give a precise answer. Instead, they often begin narrowing down the gameplay.

Dota 2 is where you destroy the enemy Ancient Structure inside their strongholds, which are further protected by several towers down three lanes. You, the player, control your choice of Hero who fights for said strongholds. Then, they level up by killing creeps and enemy heroes, earning experience, and buying in-game items with gold.

2. Understanding the heroes and their roles

Heroes are unique playable characters in Dota, and as of June 2021, it has 121 heroes for you to choose from. Each of which comes with a unique skill set called ‘abilities’. As such, thorough research on them is an additional factor to your winning chances. There you will know your role on the team and whether or not your gaming skills are fit for that position. To give you a good start, listed as follows are some of the best and most versatile examples:

Vengeful Spirit

Mirana

Wraith King

Huskar

Beastmaster

Abaddon

Ursa

3. What items in Dota 2 are for

Dota 2 items are tools that may be utilized to offer your hero more strength or abilities while playing the game. While it may appear to be a nice addition or feature, the mechanics of finding and using objects are really rather complicated. Here are some facts you should know before proceeding with your selection:

You can purchase items in shops (or secret shops) on the map.

You can have it delivered by a courier.

Through recipes, you can combine items to make much more powerful effects on your heroes.

Items called ‘Neutral Items’ can’t be purchased in shops. Instead, they are dropped by creeps.

Items can either be shared, under certain circumstances or not at all. As such, we recommend you read their details before buying them.

4. Roaming around the map of DOTA 2

Another knowledge that can impact your overall Dota 2 betting chances is the ins and outs of the game’s map. Ultimately derived from the Starcraft custom map Aeon of Strife, it is made up of two sides: the Radiant and the Dire factions.