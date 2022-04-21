Eric Adams Accused Social Media Companies To Brew Online Hatred

Eric Adams, the Mayor of New York City has gained a lot of attention by stating that the increase in crime rate in the state is due to the failure of social media companies to moderate the violent uploads. The Mayor who is 61 years old was asked how to track better the dangerous criminals living in the state like Frank James who is currently accused of shooting 10 individuals last week at a particular subway in Brooklyn.

Eric Adams Took New Initiatives After The Shooting Incident In Brooklyn

Frank James posted some disturbing videos prior to the day of his shooting on YouTube where he wrote that he would like to kill people and watch them suffer while dying. Thus, Eric Adams stood up and stated that it is the duty of social media companies to look at and moderate the content that users are posting online.

Eric Adams also stated that the big companies can use artificial intelligence and other necessary methods to catch the people who are posting violent things. The crime rate in the state has increased by 44.26% as compared to last year and by 27% as compared to 2020. Moreover, the rate of shooting in the state has also increased 70.4% since April 2020.

Eric Adams was a police officer before and as praised in his election campaign, he conducted a lot of initiatives to prevent crime in the state. He declared that officers working at the desk must be brought for duty on the streets. Furthermore, the incident of shooting that took place last week made him decide that double police officers would patrol the system the subway.

In his opinion, the social media giants can be used for identifying and tracking accused criminals. He also advised the residents to call the police immediately if they observe something out of the place and weird.