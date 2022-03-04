Ethereum Understood To Be The MS-DOS Of Blockchains

A blog post recently argued that although the Ethereum Virtual Machine had a pretty rich ecosystem, it wasn’t the best at landing performances. Rather, the researcher ‘GM’, who posted the blog post, responded by stating that investors would have to look outside the space of EVM to find protocols and platforms that provide high performance.

A now-deleted line in the blog post actually asked users to start abandoning the EVM. This formed an important part of the experiment by Dragonfly Research to check the performance of six different blockchains. The test would determine the capacity of the automated market makers on every blockchain, which found out that Solana’s Orca DEX was the clear winner.

Ethereum Blockchain Needs To Give Way For Better Blockchains

- Advertisement -

Regarding Ethereum, GM went on to conclude that with time, several other blockchains would be surpassing the EVM-compatible chains. He stated that the impression he received from EVM was that Ether was the MS-DOS of smart contract operating systems. But the current blockchain era was all about Windows 95. EVM chains are basically blockchains that are completely compatible with the tooling of Ether. They are often useful in maintaining the scalability of the network of Ether.

The results of the Dragonfly experiment were published in a report on the 2nd of March. This was an attempt to compare most of the blockchains like Ethereum by measuring exactly how many swaps would be pushed through per block to native automated market makers. AMMs usually refer to decentralized exchanges such as PancakeSwap and Uniswap that mostly facilitate non-custodial token swaps on-chain.

Regarding the Ethereum Virtual Machine tests, GM noted that none of the other blockchains present in the test were actually being used to their fullest potential. The researcher further mentioned that they should all expect most of the major L1s to improve their performance over time.