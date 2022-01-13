eToro Has Pulled Out Smart Portfolios For Investors

eToro, the famous brokerage firm, has introduced MetaverseLife, which is a new smart portfolio covering stocks along with crypto-assets from within the growing industry of metaverse. The company has further stated its desire to offer a wide range of investments that are tailor-made for long-term exposure. Currently included in the portfolio are Roblox, Meta Platforms, and other metaverse developments like The Sandbox, Decentraland, and Enjin.

eToro Has Been Bringing Out Its Smart Contracts

There are a few other companies that have been listed under the portfolio that isn’t exclusively based on blockchain but have still been able to contribute to the adoption and development of metaverse. These include firms like Amazon, Nvidia, and Microsoft, which would definitely be a part of this company.

Dani Brinker, the eToro head of investment portfolios, has already stated that when evaluating opportunities for investment come up, diversification is definitely the key as not everyone who has been involved in the process would end up as the winner. With the continuous growth of the metaverse industry, he further suggested that there was a value in the creation of a central portfolio that would lower the barrier of entry to investors.

According to the analytics of Bloomberg, eToro’s metaverse could become a market worth $800 billion by 2024. The company also stated that it would be putting up a vast majority of its resources in the development of assets which would be further used to support the interest of its investors in these projects. So far, the resources have been moving towards listing The Sandbox as an asset on this platform.

Timer Niv, who serves as the director of Global Crypto Solutions at eToro, has claimed that the company is definitely a pioneer with a track record that has always embraced new technologies for the benefit of its retail investors.