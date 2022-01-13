Meta Has Selected Its Staff From Apple And Microsoft

It has been reported that the employees from both Apple and Microsoft have been moving to join Meta platforms. This has been the case ever since the company decided to set its sights on the creation of a metaverse. According to the former employees of Microsoft that went on record with the Wall Street Journal, close to 100 people have already ditched the augmented reality team of the tech giant to join Meta Platforms over the last year.

They have claimed that this company is particularly focused on snapping up people who have a penchant for working with the HoloLens augmented reality headsets of Microsoft.

Meta Has Been Poaching Staff From Other Tech Giants

According to the Wall Street Journal, many LinkedIn profiles have displayed that over 70 people who were part of the Microsoft team the previous year have already left the project, with close to 40 of them have taken up new positions at Meta. The first-mover advantage in the AR space by Microsoft definitely makes the company’s employees pretty valuable assets to the new development firm.

Incidentally, Microsoft had announced its project of HoloLens more than five years ago in 2016, with the technology shaping up into one of the most advanced headsets in the world.

At the same time, Apple has been trying to stem the flow of employee exodus to Meta by offering bonuses worth $50,000 and $180,000 along with lucrative stock options, according to a report published by Bloomberg. In late December 2021, the company went on to offer bonuses to a group of engineers who were a part of the silicon design and software operations group.

Meta Platforms was previously called Facebook until it went through a major rebranding exercise the previous year, which signaled the growing ambitions of the company beyond social media.