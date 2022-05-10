Facebook Tracking You! Here’s How to Stop It

Of course, you may have heard that government cyber agencies track you all the time, but did you know that social media sites like Facebook also follow you? If you don’t know, this article will surely guide you on how Facebook tracks you and how you can avoid it.

But at first, you need to know how Facebook tracks you to avoid it.

Here’s how things work!

How Facebook Tracks You?

Facebook easily tracks you by following specific methods. Let’s discuss these methods in detail to which this social media platform tracks you.

Facebook Like and Share Button

Whenever you reach a website, you see Facebook like and share icons. these like and share icons work as funnels that transfer data back to the Facebook advertising algorithm.

In simple words, you have to log in to your account to like and share any content on websites. So, when you log in to your account and like a particular post on a website, the browser will send notifications to Facebook that a user has visited this page.

So, that’s how Facebook tracks you and your activities. You have seen that sometimes when you like a post on Facebook, it’ll show you the same types of posts. Similarly, this is called an algorithm, and Facebook tracks you for this, so understand your preferences and show you the ads.

Facebook Cookies

Whenever you create a Facebook account or log in to a mobile phone or PC, Facebook automatically places a cookie there to track you and your activities.

After you visit any website through your Facebook account or any of its products, you receive a cookie that directly monitors your activities and sends data to Facebook so that it can show you ads.

You need to know that you do not need to log in with the account after receiving the cookie. Even if you are offline from your account, Facebook can track you with the help of these cookies.

Tracking via Instagram and WhatsApp

Yes, you’ve listened right. Facebook owns several other social media platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp. So, no matter whether you are using Instagram, Facebook can still track you and your activities.

In the case of WhatsApp, it is an encrypted messaging service that ensures the privacy of content and other data. So, Facebook cannot use this for advertising purposes. But still, Facebook links your WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook to learn more about the friends you chat with.

That’s how Facebook is tracking you every day. Now, let’s move to how you can do all this.

Stop Facebook Tracking You

Not only you, but many other people are also asking the same question about how they can stop Facebook tracking. In this regard, maybe the below solutions will help you.

Here are the solutions!

Change of Facebook Ad Preferences, you have to go to the Facebook ad preferences page and change the settings to Not allowed.

When you do this, the advertisers will be notified from your side not to use your personal account information for advertising purposes. Though it is not the direct way to stop advertising, advertisers won’t use that information to advertise you.

Allow Script Blocking Extension

For your better information, the script is a small piece of code that notifies advertising trackers about your presence on a particular page.

In this case, you are advised to block these script codes using the extension. Here, you can select between these two extensions because these are found to be the best ones.

uBlock Origin

uBlock is the safest and easiest option to block script codes. This extension directly shows the built-in script blocking, and you have to stop them.

The only drawback to this extension is disconnecting the other valuable extensions.

NoScript

It is one of the customizable and highly recommended extensions to block scripts. It will indeed care for your overall privacy and everything else.

The only drawback of this extension is that it can completely break the internet connection while in use.

Privacy Badger

Privacy Badger, the next level to NoScript, comes up with an easy-to-manage system. It is so easy that you can even install it on your grandfather’s computer, so he can easily buy flight tickets.

Something new in this extension is that it has introduced colored soldiers. Green indicates that everything is okay. Yellow shows third-party tracking, while red shows script and content have been disabled.

Move To Alternative Browser

If you are worried about tracking, you can also change your primary browser. When you do this, your saved cookies to the chrome will expire and nothing else.

Here are some alternative options;

Epic Privacy Browser

Protects you from 600+ tracking attempts

Lower quoted prices for the services and flights

Integrated VPN with servers in eight different countries

Windows and macOS

Tor Browser

Modified Firefox browser part

Keep your network anonymous

Highly avoids tracking

Windows, macOS, and Linux

Brave Browser

Chromium-based browser highly ensures the privacy and security

Approach to allow listing

Windows (64 bit + 32 bit), Linux, and macOS

Cookies Auto Delete

It is one of the most accessible and most comfortable methods to avoid manual work. This extension will help you auto-delete third-party cookies when you leave the web page.

All you need to do is, you have to download the extension from the store and activate it.

Once you have done this, you will have to activate it.

So, you have activated the extension. Then, go to any webpage; site cookies will be auto-deleted when you leave the page.

The extension can be used by both the most significant browsers, Google and Firefox. So, it provides Customization options for your better experience and navigation.

Wrapping Up!

Facebook, one of the major social media platforms tracking you with tactics to collect your data and preferences, provides you with the ads. So, if you don’t want to be tracked by Facebook, follow the above tricks explained in the article.