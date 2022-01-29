We’ve all heard the stories of successful e-commerce stores such as Alibaba and Amazon and how they’ve transformed their owners into millionaires—billionaires, even.

That said, nothing comes close to the touching story of Matthew Lepre, who built his e-commerce business from the ground up in perfect rags-to-riches fashion.

- Advertisement -

If you want to learn more about his inspiring story, you can get to know self-made millionaire Matthew Lepre by reading below:

From Dropout to Australian Millionaire

Matthew lived a hard life before he founded the new training program known as Ecom Warrior Academy.

He has just started his dentistry degree at the University of Melbourne, but he knew it was not for him.

- Advertisement -

After much deliberation, he decided to drop out and fly back to Sydney to help his struggling single mother.

Matthew took on a 9-5 job, where he worked many nights to save enough money to sell products.

It was a struggle at first, but it took him where he needed to be.

He made his first sale with diligent research and guidance from an American mentor. He started with beauty products before growing his online businesses to include educational materials.

Before he knew it, his businesses had expanded rapidly, giving him a comfy salary of six figures a month.

Matthew Lepre Founded Ecom Warrior Academy

While his successful e-commerce business gave him the money to buy luxury items and travel the world, the young millionaire was not content.

He could give his family everything they wanted and more, but something was gnawing inside him.

He wanted to pay it forward.

That’s when he decided to start the Ecom Warrior Academy. The program aims to educate people about running e-commerce businesses.

He wanted his students to learn the ins and outs of the business, just like the way he did when he was starting.

Currently, he offers different courses, the most famous being the aptly-named Dropshipping Accelerator.

With this, budding entrepreneurs can learn more about:

How dropshipping works

Product research

How to build your own business online

How to run ads and social media content strategies

Store automation

…and a whole lot more!

Unlike other mentors, Matt is ready to address your concerns 24/7.

With these combined efforts, Matt has helped a lot of entrepreneurs. From students to young professionals, all of them have earned significant money online just like him.

Apart from his mentorship program, Matt also offers several eBooks for students who prefer reading more.

The Australian Businessman Offers Free Yet Amazing Content

True to his goal of helping other people, Matthew offers free content right on his YouTube channel.

With the help of his best friend Stallon Zayya, their videos can help you:

Choose the best products to sell (and avoid the low-selling ones)

Get your Facebook ads ready

Spy on your business competitors

Network with others

Track net profits seamlessly

Choose the right site and apps for more sales

His videos provide a birds-eye view of his entire program. While you’re sure to learn from these tidbits, you’ll only get the whole deal when you sign up for his Ecom Warrior Academy course.

Matthew Lepre is Looking for People to Help Him

The Australian businessman has to travel the world not only for leisure but also for commitments. He has to go to Europe, North, or South America to mentor students who want to be successful entrepreneurs.

Given his crazy schedule in the past year, he’s now on the lookout for a personal assistant and other people to help him.

Recently, he has offered the coolest job in the world: a personal assistant to travel with him wherever he needs to go. That means going together with him to bustling cities and other exotic places.

Travel expenses are fully paid by Matthew, of course.

As Matthew’s entertaining PA, the primary task is to offer great support. That means assisting him with his speaking commitments and travel itineraries, among many other things.

The sole requirement for the selected person is a valid passport, and that’s pretty much it.

Matt also launched an open call for a virtual assistant-turned-office manager. For this job, he’s willing to pay an enticing $52,000 a year.

The tasks are relatively straightforward. All you need to do is answer calls, create amazing content, and encode data, to name a few.

If you think you have got what it takes to take on such task-oriented VA and PA roles, then make sure to visit Matt’s YouTube account or Instagram page.

The e-commerce millionaire is blessed with an exciting life because of his stores, eBooks, and helpful course selections.

If you want to learn a lot about e-commerce and travel the world just like him, get a head start by signing up for his Ecom Warrior Academy program.