CertiK’s Identification Of Crypto Cars Was A Dud

Just a couple of days back, CertiK, a leading cybersecurity ranking platform in the blockchain space, recently issued a Twitter warning regarding Crypto Cars. Now, in a period of steady market downturns, there have been rumors of crypto bans and decentralized finance, or scams of DeFi, most enthusiasts of blockchain can be quite sensitive to the smallest abnormalities within projects they follow and sometimes fear for the worse without objectively checking the scenario. However, the staff of the cybersecurity firm quickly deleted the post considering it was a false alarm.

CertiK Was Wrong In Thinking Crypto Cars Was Down

Through a series of screenshots on Twitter obtained by Cointelegraph, CertiK first claimed that the website, as well as the Telegram for Crypto Cars, were down. However, most of the users went on to point out that both the website and the Telegram apps for Crypto Cars were still operating, which resulted in the cybersecurity firm rescinding the entire community alert. According to the developers of Crypto Cars, the Telegram chat of the project will be shut temporarily due to the Vietnamese Lunar New Year holiday.

Sources working at CertiK also issued the following statement to Cointelegraph about the incident, wherein they mentioned how rapid the entire business of incident reporting was. Also, in this particular situation, they had further noticed that the Telegram had gone offline, with funds dropping to zero, and the $CCARs website being unavailable. This went on to create a possible rug pull.

Despite this glaring error, CertiK has done quite a lot for the benefit of the community of blockchain. As recently as the day before, it went on to issue a verified community alert for Qubit Finance as the protocol went on to suffer a hack of $80 million.