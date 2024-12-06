Gurman: Apple’s 5G Modem for 2025 iPhones May Not Match Qualcomm’s Performance

Apple’s long-anticipated endeavor to develop its own cellular modem is nearing fruition. As previously reported, select iPhone models slated for 2025 will feature the Apple 5G modem, but according to a recent update, it seems it won’t quite match the capabilities of Qualcomm’s offerings.

Apple’s inaugural in-house 5G modem will lag behind established cellular technology from Qualcomm

As earlier reports confirmed, Apple intends to integrate its new 5G modem into a couple of the new iPhones in 2025:

Gurman substantiates this plan, adding that some budget iPads might also receive the modem in 2025.

What makes his report particularly intriguing are the new performance insights regarding Apple’s modem.

Mark Gurman, reporting for Bloomberg:

The Sinope [modem’s codename] is not as sophisticated as the latest offerings from Qualcomm based in San Diego, indicating that Apple’s first modem represents a regression compared to the component found in the iPhone 16 Pro. Unlike today’s premium Qualcomm models, the Sinope modem will not support mmWave—a type of 5G technology utilized by Verizon Wireless and other carriers, particularly in metropolitan areas, capable of theoretical download speeds reaching 10 gigabits per second. Instead, the Apple chip will employ the Sub-6 standard, the same technology currently found in the iPhone SE. Additionally, the initial Apple modem will only feature four-carrier aggregation, which combines bands from various wireless providers simultaneously to enhance network capacity and speeds. In contrast, Qualcomm’s modems can accommodate six or more carriers concurrently. In laboratory tests, the first Apple modem peaks at download speeds around 4 gigabits per second—falling short of the maximum speeds provided by non-mmWave Qualcomm modems.

All of this suggests that Apple’s first modem will come with certain drawbacks.

More advanced Apple modems anticipated for 2026 and 2027

Gurman notes that Apple’s ultimate goal is to fully replace Qualcomm by unleashing more advanced successor modems in 2026 and 2027.

The 2026 modem is projected to be included in the complete iPhone 18 lineup and premium iPads, featuring “mmWave support, download speeds of 6 gigabits per second, six-carrier aggregation when using Sub-6, and eight-carrier aggregation when utilizing mmWave.”

Then in 2027, Apple aims to introduce a third modem that will incorporate built-in satellite capabilities and ideally surpass Qualcomm’s performance.

DMN’s Perspective

Apple has dedicated a significant amount of time to developing in-house modems, but today’s revelations aren’t entirely unexpected—particularly the less favorable aspects.

Given that Apple is entering the modem market, it’s not surprising that their debut product falls short when compared to Qualcomm. However, it will be fascinating to observe consumer reactions. Will this newly designed Apple component be perceived as a drawback instead of a positive addition?

What are your thoughts on this development? Are you in favor of an Apple-designed 5G modem, or do you prefer Qualcomm’s technology? Share your opinions in the comments.

Top iPhone Accessories