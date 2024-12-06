What’s New in macOS 15.2? Discover Apple’s Complete Release Notes Here





The upcoming major update for Mac is on the verge of release. macOS Sequoia 15.2 is slated to launch next week, and Apple has unveiled comprehensive release notes detailing the new features. Below is everything that will soon be available for your Mac.

macOS Sequoia 15.2: Complete release notes

Apple Intelligence (Mac with Apple silicon)

Image Playground A new application allowing users to create fun and playful images using concepts, descriptions, and subjects from their photo library in various styles. Swipe through previews and select from options as you integrate concepts into your creation. Choose from diverse animation and illustration styles while producing your images. Images can be created in Messages and Freeform, as well as third-party applications. Your Image Playground library is synced across devices via iCloud.

ChatGPT integration OpenAI’s ChatGPT can be accessed through Siri or Writing Tools. The Compose feature in Writing Tools allows creation of original content using ChatGPT. Siri can utilize ChatGPT to provide relevant answers. No ChatGPT account is necessary; your inquiries remain anonymous and won’t contribute to OpenAI’s model training. Logging in with ChatGPT permits access to account benefits and is subject to OpenAI’s data policies.

Additional Apple Intelligence features The “Describe your change” feature in Writing Tools lets you specify how you want a text modified, such as rewriting it as a poem.



Photos

The Favorites album now appears in the Utilities collection in addition to Pinned Collections.

You can clear your Recently Viewed and Recently Shared album history.

Safari

Includes new background images for customizing your Safari Start Page.

An HTTPS upgrade feature aims to prioritize secure HTTPS across all websites.

Streamlined import and export processes for history, bookmarks, and passwords.

This update also brings several enhancements and bug fixes:

The “Share Item Location” feature in Find My simplifies locating and recovering lost items by allowing secure location sharing for an AirTag or Find My accessory with trusted entities, like airlines.

Natural language search in Apple Music and the Apple TV app enables users to describe what they seek using any mix of categories such as genres, moods, actors, and decades.

Podcast Favorite Categories enable you to select preferred categories and receive tailored show recommendations accessible in your Library.

The Personalized Search page in Podcasts emphasizes the most pertinent categories and collections curated for you.

Sudoku for News+ is provided in three different difficulty levels and is available to News+ subscribers.

Presenter preview gives you the option to select whether to share an app or your entire screen prior to sharing when connecting to an external display or using AirPlay.

Pre-market price quotes in Stocks allows tracking of NASDAQ and NYSE tickers before market opening.

The menu bar includes a Weather feature that provides current conditions on your Mac, along with quick access to detailed forecasts.

What’s still pending



Two prominent features are set to debut in iOS 18.2 but aren’t yet available for the Mac:

Genmoji Mail app redesign

It’s particularly disappointing that Genmoji are missing, as they are accessible on both the iPhone and iPad with iOS and iPadOS 18.2. The Mail app redesign, which is currently exclusive to iPhone, will also not be included for Mac and iPad in this upcoming software update.

We hope that macOS 15.3 will introduce these features early in 2025, but for now, it’s important to note that two of the most exciting new features from iOS 18.2 will not be arriving on the Mac just yet.

What features are you eagerly anticipating in macOS 15.2? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

